WATCH: Nelly Korda holes out impressive eagle from the rough at CME Group Tour Championship 

Nelly Korda is currently competing at the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship, the final event on the LPGA Tour. Her second round of the event is underway as she is trying her best to make a comeback after an average start on Thursday.

The highlight of her round so far has been an impressive eagle from the first cut rough. Korda made a decent start to the event as she carded two pars and stood on the par four 3rd hole, where she carded a bogey on day one.

Korda found the first cut rough from her tee shot and had a decent chance of making a birdie or par. However, she surprised everyone with an incredible approach shot, which bounced on the edge of the green and rolled into the hole with ease for an eagle.

With this eagle, Korda moved to -2 for the day and event, as she remained even par on day one and was in the middle half of the leaderboard. She is currently ranked T5 with a score of -5, having carded three birdies after her eagle.

Nelly Korda reveals if winning seven events was on her LPGA bingo list

Nelly Korda at the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship - Source: Imagn

Nelly Korda has had an incredible year on the LPGA Tour this season, registering seven wins. During her pre-round press conference, a journalist asked if winning seven LPGA titles was on her LPGA bingo list.

"No. Honestly, it's been a crazy year," Korda said. "I'm grateful for all of it. I am grateful for the highs; grateful for the lows; grateful to be doing what I love in front of people hopefully inspiring the next generation."

"It's really tough to win out here against such great players. The caliber of players is high out here. I would say to me, it's really, really nice to know that all the hard work that I put in with my team is paying off," Korda concluded.

Here's how Nelly Korda has performed in all her LPGA Tour starts this year.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican : 1

: 1 Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G : T5

: T5 AIG Women's Open : T2

: T2 The Amundi Evian Championship : T26

: T26 KPMG Women's PGA Championship : CUT

: CUT Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give : CUT

: CUT U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally : CUT

: CUT Mizuho Americas Open : 1

: 1 Cognizant Founders Cup : T7

: T7 The Chevron Championship : 1

: 1 T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards : 1

: 1 Ford Championship presented by KCC : 1

: 1 FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship : 1

: 1 LPGA Drive On Championship : 1

: 1 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: T16

