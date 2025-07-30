  • home icon
  WATCH: President Donald Trump drills a mid‑range putt at his Aberdeenshire golf course in Scotland



By Lathika Krishna
Published Jul 30, 2025 01:42 GMT
President Trump Returns To The White House From Scotland - Source: Getty
President Donald Trump (Image via Getty)

President Donald Trump made headlines once again, this time from a golf course. He recently took a trip to Scotland for a blend of business and golfing.

He met with the United Kingdom's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Union Chief Ursula von der Leyen. The President then took trips to two of his golf courses to play some golf before retuning the the United States.

NUCLR Golf shared an image of Donald Trump sinking a challenging putt at the Trump International Scotland in Aberdeenshire's New Course which he inagurated before playing in a group with his son, and two professional golfers.

Among the lush background of Scotland's coast, what stood out to fans most in the video was his unique putting technique. Here's a look at President Donald Trump's putting stroke (via X @NUCLRGolf):

His unique follow through saw his fellow playing partners tracking the golf ball with their eyes. They applauded as the golf ball dropped into the cup.

President Donald Trump wore black slacks and a white polo with a black quarterzip jacket over it while donning a pair of traditional golf shoes. He also wore a white and gold hat that read 'USA' on it.

He payed a visit to Trump Turnberry before coming to inaugurate the second set of 18 holes at his golf course in Aberdeenshire. He cut a big red ribbon to signify the moment and begin playing on the course for the very first time.

John Daly comments on President Donald Trump's new Scotland golf course

John Daly offered high praise for a golf course that just opened up this week. Speaking about Trump International Scotland Aberdeenshire's New Course, the fan favorite professional golfer called it "spectacular."

He said (via Trump International Scotland):

"Trump Aberdeen's new course it is one of the most spectacular links courses you are ever going to find in the world! It's beautiful! I had the opportunity to see it first hand this year and can't wait to return and play it!"
The second set of 18 holes complements the existing links championship course which is ranked in the top 100 golf courses in the world by Golf Digest.

The Trump International Scotland Aberdeenshire's New Course will open up for play on August 13. Trump's fans and golfing enthusiasts alike who wish to take on the course can reserve a tee time online on the course's official website.

The green fees for one round of golf on the New Course is priced at £495. Those who wish to play both sets of courses in Aberdeenshire can do so at the rate of £900. The golf club does offer a reduced charge for Scottish residents.

Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

