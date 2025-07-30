WATCH: President Donald Trump drills a mid‑range putt at his Aberdeenshire golf course in Scotland

President Donald Trump made headlines once again, this time from a golf course. He recently took a trip to Scotland for a blend of business and golfing.He met with the United Kingdom's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Union Chief Ursula von der Leyen. The President then took trips to two of his golf courses to play some golf before retuning the the United States.NUCLR Golf shared an image of Donald Trump sinking a challenging putt at the Trump International Scotland in Aberdeenshire's New Course which he inagurated before playing in a group with his son, and two professional golfers.Among the lush background of Scotland's coast, what stood out to fans most in the video was his unique putting technique. Here's a look at President Donald Trump's putting stroke (via X @NUCLRGolf):His unique follow through saw his fellow playing partners tracking the golf ball with their eyes. They applauded as the golf ball dropped into the cup.President Donald Trump wore black slacks and a white polo with a black quarterzip jacket over it while donning a pair of traditional golf shoes. He also wore a white and gold hat that read 'USA' on it.He payed a visit to Trump Turnberry before coming to inaugurate the second set of 18 holes at his golf course in Aberdeenshire. He cut a big red ribbon to signify the moment and begin playing on the course for the very first time.John Daly comments on President Donald Trump's new Scotland golf courseJohn Daly offered high praise for a golf course that just opened up this week. Speaking about Trump International Scotland Aberdeenshire's New Course, the fan favorite professional golfer called it &quot;spectacular.&quot;He said (via Trump International Scotland):&quot;Trump Aberdeen's new course it is one of the most spectacular links courses you are ever going to find in the world! It's beautiful! I had the opportunity to see it first hand this year and can't wait to return and play it!&quot;The second set of 18 holes complements the existing links championship course which is ranked in the top 100 golf courses in the world by Golf Digest.The Trump International Scotland Aberdeenshire's New Course will open up for play on August 13. Trump's fans and golfing enthusiasts alike who wish to take on the course can reserve a tee time online on the course's official website.The green fees for one round of golf on the New Course is priced at £495. Those who wish to play both sets of courses in Aberdeenshire can do so at the rate of £900. The golf club does offer a reduced charge for Scottish residents.