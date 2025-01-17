WATCH: Rasmus Hojgaard drives the green on the par-4 17th hole at Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Rasmus Hojgaard is a part of the field at this week's Hero Dubai Desert Classic. During the first round of the DP World Tour event, the Danish golfer stunned fans, spectators, and commentators alike with his incredible tee shot on the Emirates Golf Club's 17th hole.

With 338 yards to the pin from the tees on the par 4 hole, Hojgaard unleashed a powerful drive that landed in the rough to the right of the green. The stellar shot got a good bounce off a hill and rolled down to the green.

Here's a look at Hojgaard's brilliant tee shot on the 17th hole of the challenging Emirates Golf Club during the first round of the 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic (via X @DPWorldTour):

The outstanding drive left Hojgaard 28 feet and 6 inches away from the hole. Unfazed by the pressure, he went on to drain the putt and card in an eagle for the hole. Building on the confidence gained from the 17th hole, the 23-year-old went on to end his round with a birdie on the par 5 18th hole.

Rasmus Hojgaard 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic Round 1 Recap

Rasmus Hojgaard kicked off proceedings with a par on the first hole. However, the DP World Tour star went on to card in a bogey on the par 4 second hole before bouncing back with a birdie on the par 5 third hole.

He then went on a streak of birdies before encountering a bogey on the par three seventh hole. After ending the front nine with a score of one over par 36, Hojgaard carded in two bogeys, two birdies, and one eagle on the back nine, to finish the round at 2 under par.

Following the conclusion of the first round of the 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic, the Danish golfing sensation is tied for 48th place with a total score of 1 under par. He is tied with 18 other world-class golfers including Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Min Woo Lee, Robert MacIntyre, and Adam Scott.

Here's a look at the 2019 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open winner's scorecard for the opening round of the 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic (via DP World Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 5

Hole 3 (par 5) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 5) - 5

Hole 11 (par 3) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 5) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 5

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 4) - 2

Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

