WATCH: Rory McIlroy sinks in a putt to beat Justin Rose in the playoffs and win the 2025 Masters

Rory McIlroy won the 2025 Masters Tournament incredibly. The Northern Irishman faced Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff to earn his maiden green jacket.

The Ryder Cup sensation's 72nd hole saw him card in an unfortunate bogey to force a playoff, which was held at the Augutsa National's par 4 18th hole. After Rose stuck his approach shot on the hole, McIlroy responded by sticking his even closer to a mere three feet from the pin.

Rose missed his birdie putt and settled for par. However, McIlroy was determined to win the tournament. He made the putt to secure a birdie to win and complete his maiden career Grand Slam.

Here's a look at Rory McIlroy's winning putt at the 2025 Masters Tournament (via X @PGATOUR):

As soon as the putt hit the bottom of the cup, Rory McIlroy let out a sigh of relief as he threw his putter and hands in the air. He displayed great emotion by falling on his knees while letting out tears of joy.

Rory McIlroy earned his fifth Major championship at Augusta National and his maiden victory at the Masters Tournament. Sunday's (April 13) round also marked his seventh playoff in his illustrious career on the PGA Tour.

Rory McIlroy's Past Performances at the Masters

This week marked Rory McIlroy's 17th start at the Masters Tournament. He appeared at Augusta National for the first time in 2009. The PGA Tour star made the cut and recorded a top 20 finish.

Rory McIlroy came close to winning the Masters Tournament on several occasions before ultimately winning it on Sunday. He recorded his first top 10 finish in 2014, where he tied for eighth place. The Northern Irishman placed fourth the following year and recorded three back-to-back top 10 finishes after that.

Rory McIlroy recorded his best-ever finish at the Masters Tournament in 2022, where he placed second. His worst finish, apart from missed cuts, was a tie for 40th place in 2012.

Here's a look at Rory McIlroy's track record at the Masters Tournament over the years:

2009 - T20

2010 - CUT

2011 - T15

2012 - T25

2013 - T25

2014 - T8

2015 - 4

2016 - T10

2017 - T7

2018 - T5

2019 - T21

2020 - T5

2021 - CUT

2022 - 2

2023 - CUT

2024 - T22

2025 - WIN

Masters Tournament Finish Stats:

Appearances: 17

Cuts Made: 14

Cuts Missed: 3

Wins: 1 (2025)

Second Place Finishes: 1 (2022)

Third Place Finishes: 0

Top 5 Finishes: 5

Top 10 Finishes: 8

Top 25 Finishes: 13

