WATCH: Scottie Scheffler brings Claret Jug to Happy Gilmore premiere after Open Championship win

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Jul 22, 2025 01:17 GMT
The 153rd Open - Day Four - Source: Getty
Scottie Scheffler, The 153rd Open (Image via Getty)

Scottie Scheffler won the 2025 Open Championship on Sunday, July 20. Just a day after winning his fourth Major championship title in Northern Ireland, the golfer took a trip to New York City for the premiere of a highly anticipated movie.

On Monday night (July 21), he arrived in the Big Apple to attend the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere, carrying an unusual accessory. Scheffler brought the Open Championship's trophy, the Claret Jug, along with him.

Here's a peek at Scottie Scheffler's outfit at the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere, completed by the trophy (via X @netflixsports):

Scottie Scheffler was dressed in a crisp white shirt while delighting fans on the red carpet with a glimpse of the prestigious Claret Jug.

The World No. 1 golfer is a part of the cast for Happy Gilmore 2. Scheffler will cameo as himself in the sequel, along with several other professional golfers like Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jack Nicklaus.

Here's a look at all the golfing icons that will be making cameos at the much-anticipated Netflix film:

  • Keegan Bradley
  • Bryson DeChambeau
  • John Daly, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Nelly Korda
  • Nancy Lopez
  • Rory McIlroy
  • Collin Morikawa
  • Jack Nicklaus
  • Corey Pavin
  • Xander Schauffele
  • Paige Spiranac
  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Jordan Spieth
  • Justin Thomas
  • Lee Trevino
  • Will Zalatoris

Happy Gilmore 2 does not just feature dominating figures in professional golf in cameos; the movie will also see stars from the music industry, such as Bad Bunny, Eminem, and Post Malone.

Scottie Scheffler ranks golf in his list of priorities after Open Championship win

Following his victory at the 2025 Open Championship, Scottie Scheffler addressed the media. A reporter pointed out the Olympian's casual demeanor and connection with his family.

When asked about his priorities in life, Scheffler noted (via ASAP Sports):

"I would say my greatest priorities are my faith and my family. Those come first for me. Golf is third in that order. I've said it for a long time, golf is not how I identify myself. I don't identify myself by winning tournaments, chasing trophies, being famous, or whatever it is."
"Like when I go home, if I go to -- there's two Chipotles that I eat at at home...I try to live as normal a life as possible because I feel like a normal guy. I have the same friends I had growing up. I don't think that I'm anything special just because some weeks I'm better at shooting a lower score than other guys are," he added.

Scheffler also noted that one of the Chipotle restaurants he usually goes to has been shut down. While he enjoys dining at the restaurant's outlet near Southern Methodist University, he cannot do so because of his fame. So, he goes to a location on the other side of town.

