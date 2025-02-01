WATCH: Scottie Scheffler steals the show with a par from the beach at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025

Scottie Scheffler impressed fans with his phenomenal game at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025. During the second round of the tournament on the 18th hole at the Pebble Beach Golf Course, Scheffler took his first shot on the par 5, and the ball landed near the water in the rocks.

He went down and took a difficult shot from the rocks. Surprisingly, he made it, and the ball landed back on the greens. He made par on the hole. PGA Tour shared the snippet of the shot on their official X handle with the caption:

Scottie takes an alternate route on No. 18 at Pebble Beach. Golf Channel

Check out the video of Scottie Scheffler's impressive shot below:

Trending

Expand Tweet

Scottie Scheffler teed it up at Pebble Beach on the first tee hole with par. He made three consecutive birdies from the sixth to the eighth holes. He then struggled on the 11th and made a bogey on it. He played a round of 2-under and settled in 20th place at the tournament.

Scottie Scheffler opens up about his impressive shot on the 18th at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

During the press conference of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday, January 31, Scottie Scheffler reflected on his shot on the 18th. He revealed that after asking the tour officials, he decided to try and take the shot from the rocks. He said (via Tee Script):

"I pulled it pretty bad off the tee. The way it looked like it landed, I didn't see it hit any rocks, didn't see it splashing. You can kind of see some sand over there, so our conversation on the tee box was like am I allowed to hit a provisional, because I don't want to walk like 300 yards up there and then have to turn around and walk back and hit the tee shot again.

"Found a rules official. He told me that it crossed up there by the tee box and I was like, thank you very much, I'm aware where it crossed. Then I was like am I allowed to hit a provisional? He's like not for a ball in the hazard. I'm like okay, then can we go up there and look? He's like yeah, and if we don't find it I'll bring you back. Saw a ball on the beach, went down there, found my ball, moved some rocks, hit it out, hit it on the green, two-putted," he added.

Notably, following the two rounds of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Sepp Straka jumped up one spot and took the lead in the game at 14-under. He played two rounds of 65. Russell Henley and Cam Davis settled in a tie for second place.

Tony Finau tied for fourth place in a tie with Andrew Novak, Tom Kim, Justin Rose, and Austin Eckroat. The PGA Tour event will have its finale on Sunday, February 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback