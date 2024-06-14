WATCH: Sepp Straka makes incredible hole-in-one at the 2024 US Open, the first of his career

Sepp Straka sits tied for 30th place with a total score of one over par through 11 holes of the second round of the 2024 US Open. The Austrian player seeks to earn the third title of his career at the Pinehurst Resort and Country Club's No. 2 course this week.

The 194-yard par three nineth hole of Pinehurst No. 2 is ranked as the 17th hardest hole on the course. Sepp Straka went on to hole out from the tee to record the first hole-in-one of his career. His iron shot landed about 25 feet short of the pin before finding the correct slope that fed the ball into the hole.

Straka celebrated with his fellow competitors Peter Malnati and J.T. Poston. The whole group along with the caddies gave each other high-fives, with the spectators cheering on. The ace moved Straka from four over par to two over par and he is expected to be inside the cut line.

This was the US Open's third hole-in-one in its 124-year history. Straka joins Peter Jacobsen and Zach Johnson who recorded their hole-in-ones in 2005 and 2014 respectively.

Sepp Straka at 2024 US Open

Sepp Straka began the 2024 US Open by carding in an even par 70 score for the opening round. He had a rocky start to the second round. Despite begining the day with two back-to-back pars, he went on to card in a triple bogey on Pinehurst No. 2's par four third hole.

He followed the holes up with two bogeys and one birdie before catching an incredible break. The 194-yard par three nineth hole saw Sepp Straka hole out to record the US Open's third hole-in-one in its history. Using the confidence gained from his ace, he birdied the par five tenth hole to sit at one over par through eleven holes.

With the top 60 players including ties making the cut, Straka sits tied for 30th place and seems to be moving forward into the weekend. The Austrian player leads the field today with all eight fairways hit off the tee, giving him a driving accuracy of 100 percent. However, he has hit only five out of ten greens with his approach shot. With a 50 percent in greens in regulation, he also leads the field averaging 1.2 putts per green in regulation hit.

