Watch: Throwback to golf stars including Tiger Woods and Rory Mllroy adding a 'funny' twist to their interviews at the 2019 Players Championship

Jimmy Fallon, the presenter of The Tonight Show, challenged PGA Tour golfers to casually use strange phrases in their interviews during the 2019 Players Championship.

Some of the top PGA Tour players, including Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, and Jason Day, participated in the show's funny feature "Drop it in."

The first word went to Adam Scott, who needed to fit "Reba McEntire Concert" into a press conference as casually as possible.

The former World No. 1 completed the challenge while responding to a reporter's question on scouting trips to Augusta. Scott answered, saying:

"I was planning on going last week but my wife and I went to a Reba McEntire concert."

Following that came Jason Day, who was asked to mention "The 1992 Grammys Awards" during his interview. He stated:

"I wanted to have major status. Yeah, It'd be good. I've won one before. You know, it would be like winning the 1992 Grammys Award."

Brooks Koepka, who joined LIV Golf last year, was challenged to sneak "Swing it and ding it" into his press conference. Koepka stated:

"It's going to be playing a lot different than it has been in years past, and, you know, just got to get out there and swing it and ding it."

Webb Simpson added, "Smack it, Attack it, Swing it like a racket" to his declaration.

"It's a playing a little longer so I'm getting used to that, but I'm gonna smack it, attack it, swing it like a racket."

Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy was expected to say, "All you can eat breadsticks." He incorporated the statement statistically into his spiel, saying:

"So they do everything they can to look out for us really well. I mean, even to the point where in the family dining, we get all-we-can-eat breadsticks. So, I mean they're doing that for us.."

Watch the clip here:

Tiger Woods, the 15-time major tournament winner, was given the phrase "Tony Danza was in the stands-a." The American said:

"17-was pretty cool because Tony Danze was in the stands-za and so that was pretty neat for me."

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay slip funny words into their interview

During the 2021 Players Championship, Jimmy Fallon again asked the golfers to slip crazy words in their interviews.

Xander Schauffele was requested to say "Sweet Sassy Mollassy" during a press conference, which he did by saying:

"This week, compared to when we normally play this event, it's more green, you know? I'm used to it being a little more bone-dry. The rough just seems to be sort of sweet sassy mollassy."

Patrick Cantlay was challenged to say, "I'm just a corn dog living a hot dog life." He completed the challenge by sharing his experience of playing at The Players Championship, saying:

"I'm just a corn dog living a hot dog life. "

Collin Morikawa was supposed to say, "Khakis with the pleats and feet in their cleats. Keep butts in the seats."

A reporter asked him, "How much are you looking forward to that aspect?"

Morikawa said:

"You know, to be honest, Khakis with the pleats and feet in their cleats. Keep butts in the seats."

