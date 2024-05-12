WATCH: Tiger Woods arrives at Valhalla ahead of 2024 PGA Championship

Tiger Woods visited the Valhalla Golf Club ahead of the start of the PGA Tour Signature Event as he seeks his 16th Major and fifth PGA Championship victory. The 2024 PGA Championship will be played from May 16-19 at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

Woods was spotted at Valhalla Golf Club on Sunday, May 12, hitting balls and practicing with his team.

Tiger Woods had a failed scouting attempt at the 2024 PGA Championship's home Valhalla Golf Club on May 6 due to bad weather. He re-attempted the scouting mission on May 8 which went successfully.

Woods seeks to gain a competitive advantage over his competitors by thoroughly studying the course and figuring out what he needs to do to win the PGA Championship for a fifth time. The scouting mission was also a test of Woods' walking ability.

Following a subtalar fusion surgery on his ankle in 2023, Woods has been facing difficulties walking all 72 holes of a tournament without experiencing discomfort or pain.

Tiger Woods' Past PGA Championships

Tiger Woods is among 156 players who will compete for a $17,500,000 purse, 500 FedEx Cup Points and the prestigious Wanamaker Trophy at the 2024 PGA Championship to be played at Valhalla Golf Club. Woods is playing the 2024 edition of the tournament on a past winner's exemption.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner has lifted the Wannamaker Trophy four times throughout his career. Woods won the PGA Championship consecutively in 1999 and 2000 and again in 2006 and 2007.

With the 2000 PGA Championship played at Valhalla Golf Club, Tiger Woods knows the course well following his victory at Valhalla after a three-hole playoff where he defeated Bob May. Both Woods and May set the PGA Championship score record during their rounds carding 18 under par each.

The 2014 PGA Championship was also played at the Valhalla Golf Club. However, Tiger Woods missed the cut that year. He will start at Valhalla for the third time this year. According to BetMGM, Tiger Woods has odds of +15000 to win the 2024 PGA Championship.