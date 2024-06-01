WATCH: Tom McKibbin hits stunning shot at the DPWT European Open

The DP World Tour's 2024 edition of the European Open is underway at the Green Eagle Golf Course in Hamburg, Germany. Tom McKibbin sits tied for seventh place with Jayden Schaper and Ivan Cantero, who are eight under par through three rounds.

During the third round of the tournament, McKibbin had a tricky bunker shot on the 13th hole. With his drive finding the bunker, he was left with a 206-yard shot off a downhill lie in the bunker for an approach shot.

Tom McKibbin played an iron to hit one of the tournament's best shots. He perfectly placed his shot on the front of the green. As the slopes fed to the hole, his ball had a good run up before almost holing out. With the ball stopped by hitting the pin, McKibbin tapped in for birdie on the Green Eagle Golf Course's second toughest hole.

Trending

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Tom McKibbin's birdie on the 13th hole built his confidence to go on and follow up the hole with three consecutive back-to-back birdies to finish the round at two under par 71.

Tom McKibbin 2024 European Open Round 3 Stats

Tom McKibbin sits tied for seventh place with a total score of eight under par for the first three rounds. The 21-year-old will start the final round of the DP World Tour's 2024 European Open four strokes behind joint leaders Laurie Canter and Guido Migiozzi, who are 12 under par.

McKibbin shot an opening round of four under par 69 and followed it up with two rounds of two under par 71 on Green Eagle Golf Course's par 73 course.

With an average driving distance of 283 yards, McKibbin had a driving accuracy of 76.9 percent. With the field's average greens in regulation percentage at 67.1 for the third round, the Northern Irishman impressed as he leads the field with a percentage of 94.4.

McKibbin made an average of 32 putts with 1.8 putts made per green in regulation hit.

Here is a look into Tom McKibbin's 2024 DP World Tour season stats.

Driving Accuracy: 65.2%

Driving: 305.1 yards

Greens In Regulation: 72.2%

Average Putts: 29.1

Putts Per Green In Regulation: 1.8

Average Score: 69.5

Scrambling: 62.5%.

McKibbin currently ranks 25th on the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai, with 577.27 points and 4,28,644.42 euros earned in 11 events played this year so far.