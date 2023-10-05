WATCH: Tommy Fleetwood returns to the golf course at St. Andrews after hitting the winning shot in the Ryder Cup 2023

European golfer Tommy Fleetwood was recently seen practicing after his incredible performance in the Ryder Cup 2023. He was practicing at the St. Andrews golf course.

Tommy Fleetwood played a crucial role in Europe's title victory in the 44th edition of the tournament. He scored the winning shot to help Team Europe lay their hands on the Ryder Cup 2023. He wasted no time and returned to the golf course just days after his heroic performance.

The 44th edition of the Ryder Cup witnessed Tommy Fleetwood's brilliance on a crucial stage. Fleetwood's crowning moment came during his singles match against Rickie Fowler during the final face-off.

"Just to be a part of it is the most amazing experience. I’m quite relieved, I was so happy to see that tee shot on 16", said Tommy Fleetwood after the Ryder Cup win

Tommy Fleetwood lifts the Ryder Cup after Europe won the trophy (Image via Getty)

With Europe leading 14-10 and requiring just a half-point to clinch the Ryder Cup, Fleetwood faced Fowler on the reachable par-4 16th hole at Marco Simone. It was a make-or-break situation for Team USA, and Fowler's tee shot into the water right of the green added to the tension.

Fleetwood seized the moment when it mattered most. He drove his ball onto the green with a drive, stopping it a mere 23 feet from the cup. Fowler hit an incredible shot from the drop zone, setting up a potential par.

However, the stage was set for Tommy Fleetwood. With a two-putt standing between him and victory, he calmly addressed his eagle attempt.

In an unexpected turn of events, Fowler conceded the match, giving Team Europe the win. Fleetwood's winning shot made Team Europe the champions of the 44th Ryder Cup.

During the press conference after winning the Ryder Cup, Fleetwood added that the win was very important for him and he was happy that he could pull that off.

"Just to be a part of it is the most amazing experience. I’m quite relieved – I was so happy to see that tee shot on 16. Relief, pride, joy and so pleased I’ve been able to be a part of it. Luke (Donald) has been so good this week, he’s on another level and I'm so pleased we could get it done for him"., said Tommy Fleetwood via Sky Sports.

Tommy Fleetwood's journey in golf has been filled with highs, and his winning shot in the 44th Ryder Cup added another unforgettable chapter to his story.