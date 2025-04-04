WATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Trump National Doral ahead of LIV Golf Miami 

President Donald Trump was spotted at the Trump National Doral Golf Club on Thursday evening. He visited the grounds ahead of the 2025 LIV Golf Miami, which will be played from April 4 to 6.

Ad

NUCRL Golf shared a video of President Trump arriving at the golf course on his helicopter on their X account. Shortly after landing, the footage showed him getting into a golf cart, which was driven by his son, Eric, to check out the conditions before the tournament. According to CSPAN's Howard Mortman, the 78-year-old is also set to reportedly attend a LIV Golf dinner later in the evening, where he will address the players.

Ad

Trending

Here's a look at Donald Trump arriving at Doral on his Marine One helicopter (via x @NUCLRGolf):

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to CBS News, President Donald Trump had some trouble in reaching his golf club. His famed Marine One helicopter was set to take off from the Miami International Airport earlier in the day when the crew had encountered two flat tyres. The unexpected delay resulted in Trump and his daughter, Ivanka, in transferring to another helicopter.

All you need to know about the Trump National Doral Golf Course

The Trump National Doral Golf Course is located in Miami, Florida. Having played host to the PGA Tour for over 55 years and the LIV Golf league for two events, they are set to conduct the 2025 LIV Golf Miami this week.

Ad

Established in 1962, the iconic property spans over 800 acres and houses four stellar championship golf courses: Golden Palm, Red Tiger, Silver Fox, and the highly praised Blue Monster. Adding to the world-class amenities is the in-house Trump Golf Academy, which offers player development programs, lessons, clinics, and more.

Here's an overview of the four golf courses (via Trump National Doral Golf Club and Golf Digest):

Golden Palm

Yardage - 6,639 yards

Slope - 133

Red Tiger

Ad

Yardage - 6,395 yards

Slope - 136

Silver Fox

Yardage - 7,006 yards

Slope - 148

Blue Monster

Yardage - 7,608 yards

Slope - 146

The Trump National Doral's Blue Monster is the only golf course amongst the four that is ranked in the top 100 golf courses in the world by Golf Digest. The course currently ranks 82nd and bore its highest ranking of 77th from 1985 to 1986. It had played host to the several events on the PGA Tour, including the prestigious Doral Open from 1962 to 2006.

Donald Trump's golf course also features the Hit It Great Golf Fitness Center. The center aims to improve golfers' mobility and fitness through personalized assessments and trainings conducted by Joey Diovisalvi. The property also has over 700 luxurious hotel rooms, ballrooms, spas, retail, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback