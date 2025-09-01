WATCH: Viktor Hovland goes wild in celebration after draining his 7th ace

Viktor Hovland continues to add to his already impressive golf resume despite being in the offseason. The professional golfer dropped jaws as he achieved yet another career milestone.The Norwegian star, who is known for his calm and composed demeanor on the golf course, could not contain his excitement as he celebrated his seventh career hole-in-one.His playing partner and good friend, Henrik Viken, filmed the moment Viktor Hovland walked onto the green and realized his golf ball came to rest inside the cup.Here's a look at the Ryder Cup star's reaction to yet another ace in the books (via X @flushingitgolf):From the video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), Hovland appears to have been playing at the Oslo Golf Club, which is the oldest golf club in Norway.The 27-year-old was captured screaming on the green and jumping around in joy as he hugged his fellow playing partners. The wholesome moment saw three other golfers in the group celebrating the achievement of the seven-time PGA Tour winner.The video has been doing the rounds on social media. However, what caught the eyes of fans and fellow golf enthusiasts was not only Viktor Hovland's incredible celebration, but it was also the fact that he made a hole-in-one on greens that had been recently cored.Viktor Hovland talks about FedEx Cup finishesFollowing the conclusion of the 2025 Tour Championship last week, Viktor Hovland was asked about how he always plays well in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. However, the Norwegian golfer was quick to shut the claim down.By lightheartedly stating that he has not played in the postseason events enough, that claim cannot be valid. Hovland, who is known for his numerous swing changes and feels, went on to say that the FedEx Cup is the one time he prefers not to think about technique.As the 2023 Tour Championship winner, he said (via ASAP Sports):&quot;Always? Do we have a large enough sample size to claim that? I don't know. I guess there's something about kind of having your back against the wall and having to perform. I think sometimes I can get too much into my head about swing mechanics and all that stuff, which I still think is important, but I think when you're in the playoff and I'm 28th and top 30 advances, it's like, all right, we kind of have to forget about that stuff a little bit this week and just go out there and play, and I do think that's definitely helping me in the short term.&quot;Last week, the World No. 15 golfer placed 12th at the Tour Championship in the 30-man field. He posted rounds of 68, 71, 67, 63 to total 11 under par and close out the season with a check worth a whopping $660,000.