Watch: What happened when Rickie Fowler played a game of golf against YouTube sensation Rick Shiels 

It was a golf game between PGA Tour star Rickie Fowler and YouTube sensation Rick Shiels at Medalist Golf Club in Florida.

Named as "Shiels’ 10 shot" , Shies' challenge was to beat Fowler by starting at 10-under par. Fowler started at level par over 18 holes around his home golf course, The Medalist Golf Club.

Having previously taken the challenge against the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott, and Lee Westwood, this was Shiels' fourth challenge.

Interestingly, he had lost all the previous challenges. Fowler hasn't had a great few seasons recently, but it was not an easy task for Shiels to beat the five-time winner on the PGA Tour.

Shiels slipped back to six-under later, and the difference was soon just five after three holes after Fowler hit a birdie.

Shiels’ slow start cost him a bit initially, and Fowler hit two early eagles. However, Shiels' comeback led to the challenge going all the way down to the wire.

Shiels bogeyed the final hole while Fowler made a birdie putt, emerging victorious.

Rick Shiels' YouTube Channel

Rick Shiels with his Golden play button after hitting 1 million subscribers

Rick Shiels' YouTube channel has more than 2.4 million subscribers. In 2022, the ace YouTuber has made a lot of interesting videos with big names like Tom Watson, Sir Nick Faldo, and Good Good.

Rickie Fowler's profile

Rickie Fowler turned professional in 2009. Before turning professional, Fowler was the No. 1 amateur golfer for 36 weeks in 2007-08. Fowler had his first professional PGA Tour win at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, where he won on the first extra hole of a sudden-death playoff.

Fowler's best finish in the Majors came in 2014, when he finished as a runner-up. With T5, T2, T2, and T3 finishing in the Masters, US Open, Tour Championship, and PGA Championship, respectively, in 2014, the American became only the third player after Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods to finish in the top 5 in all four majors.

Rickie Fowler won his biggest title at the 2015 Players Championship

Rickie Fowler's greatest win came at The Players Championship. Fowler won the Players Championship, which is often called the fifth major, in a sudden-death playoff against Kevin Kisner. This was Fowler's first win in three years.

Fowler's other successful runs have been at the Deutsche Bank Championship, the Honda Classic, and the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Since the Waste Management Phoenix Open in 2019, Fowler hasn’t won on the PGA Tour and has struggled with his form. He missed the 2020 Masters for the first time in ten years. He failed to qualify for other majors like the US Open or the Open Championship.

The 34-year-old is hopeful of returning to his old self in 2023. Fowler finished T-2 in the recently held Zozo Championship in October.

Fowler scored 66 in the third round with a one-shot lead from Keegan Bradley at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Tokyo. Bradley eventually won, but the result was a positive sign for Fowler.

Poll : 0 votes