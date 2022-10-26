Watch: What happened when Tiger Woods took on the ‘glass break’ challenge (Throwback)

Tiger Woods is widely regarded as the GOAT of golf. With 15 major wins, he ranks second in winning the maximum number of major tournaments so far. Also, with 82 PGA Tour wins, he is tied with Sam Knead for the maximum number of PGA Tour wins.

Watching world-class athletes perform on the course is one kind of visual. However, watching them off the course doing something different and entertaining is a lot of fun.

Such an event was recorded when Tiger Woods appeared in the TaylorMade Glass Breaking challenge in 2021. He was accompanied by Team TaylorMade, featuring Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, and Matthew Wolff.

What is the Glass Breaking Challenge?

This was one interesting challenge designed by TaylorMade in which there were glass portraits of all six players divided into nine window panes. The six players stand in front of the portraits and have to hit all nine window panes of a particular portrait to eliminate the player on it.

All these top golfers fly their balls to break the window panes of the others. The portrait of a player whose entire window pane gets broken gets eliminated. Players can't shift their position throughout the challenge.

Tiger Woods wins the Glass Breaking Challenge

The challenge started with all five golfers striking the ball at each other's portrait. Tiger was the first to get a player out by striking almost all nine window panes of Collin Morikawa. With quite a few interesting shots teamed up on Rory's glass portrait, the second one to get out was world no. 1, Rory Mcllroy.

Dustin Johnson was the next in line to get eliminated. The players were having fun watching the challenge and managed to crack some jokes in between. With only one window pane left unhit for Tommy Fleetwood's portrait, Tiger smoothly struck the top left window pane to eliminate Tommy.

Interestingly, Tiger saved himself from the ball as it struck back towards Tiger after hitting the potrait, to which one of the players jokingly said:

"I wish that would have hit you on the way back "

Tiger laughed upon hearing that. The challenge came down to Tiger Woods and Mathew Wolff. One by one, they hit each other's portraits. While Tiger was close to Wolff's portrait, Wolff was almost to the right end of Tiger's portrait. So it was fairly easy for Tiger, but Wolff did not disappoint with his angled shots.

While Tiger was busy hitting Wolff's panes one after the other, one player said:

"Lets just watch Tiger do this all day."

TaylorMade Golf @TaylorMadeGolf



Watch the full video for a master class in trajectory in the Tiger Woods doing Tiger Woods things.Watch the full video for a master class in trajectory in the #TeamTaylorMade Glass Breaking Challenge here: tmgolf.co/IGGlassBreak2 Tiger Woods doing Tiger Woods things. Watch the full video for a master class in trajectory in the #TeamTaylorMade Glass Breaking Challenge here: tmgolf.co/IGGlassBreak2 https://t.co/pxlx7tqDhW

It all came down to a thrilling finish where only one window pane was left broken on each portrait. It was like a one-on-one. While Wolff's left hand corner was unbroken, Tiger's last pane in the middle column was unbroken.

After a couple of tries from both the golfers, Tiger struck a splendid shot to break Wolff's portrait and win the challenge. Wolff looked happy and shocked as the elated Tiger Woods gave a fist bump.

Tiger Woods was quiet and focused throughout the challenge. He didn't talk much but just played his magical shots continuously and got his favorite result.

Every year, TaylorMade Golf comes up with interesting challenges. Some previous challenges were: Shot Shape Wall Challenge, Drones and Carts Target Challenge, Chip Off Challenge, and more.

