“We almost feel a bit ostracized” - Anirban Lahiri on being a part of LIV Golf

LIV Golf’s Anirban Lahiri seems to be on edge about the breakaway league. The Indian golfer, who jumped ship to join the Saudi-backed series earlier this year, has now come out to concede some of the criticism for it.

Lahiri, while stating that some criticism of LIV was "valid", added that the tour could still grow. The 35-year-old golfer said that he had a “wonderful experience” at the breakaway tour. Meanwhile, he also slammed the media for their take on the series and said that he felt “a bit ostracized.”

Speaking to Sportstar about LIV Golf from the inaugural S.S.P. Chawrasia Invitational tournament at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club, Lahiri said:

"It has been a wonderful experience. Starting out, I had some reservations because I did not know what I was going into. I had spoken to my friends who had already transitioned. It has been fantastic, they have taken unbelievable care of us and the golf courses have been immaculate. The attention to detail is very impressive.”

He added:

"I can't speak highly enough of how they have conducted the events and have taken care of the players… There are many different perspectives from which you can give the current golf scenario. I won't just single out LIV Golf.”

Anirban Lahiri says LIV could replicate T20 cricket's success

Furthermore, the golfer went on to address the criticism faced by the breakaway series. While agreeing to some of it, Lahiri said that he was feeling optimistic about the project.

He added:

"LIV Golf has been very black and white with what they are trying to do. There is going to be a new format, there is a big change, there is going to be a big disruption. With that comes negativity, nobody likes disruption…Being a part of LIV, we almost feel a bit ostracized. I think a lot of the criticisms are invalid.”

He further said:

"Some of them are [valid], I understand. There are a lot of criticisms on the other side too, but nobody wants to talk about that because the media comes across as biased, let’s put it like that. Only time will tell where this goes."

Despite the continued attacks on him and the series, Lahiri still believes that LIV Golf could be as successful as T20 cricket in the future.

He said:

"In four-five years, if LIV Golf becomes like a T20 format and people start enjoying it, then it will be a completely different story.”

Anirban Lahiri's defection to LIV Golf

It is pertinent to note that Anirban Lahiri was subject to criticism for his switch to LIV Golf. The former PGA Tour player was in the limelight in March 2022 as he competed with LIV compatriot Cameron Smith for The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. However, the Indian soon made the switch and cited "loneliness" as a key reason for his defection.

Following this, the golfer faced some backlash as he was dropped by sponsor Hero MotoCorp owing to his association with LIV. Hero, who is the title sponsor of Tiger Woods' World Challenge in the Bahamas, cut all ties with the golfer.

It is pertinent to note that Lahiri was winless on the PGA Tour when he decided to move to LIV. The Indian golfer ended the inaugural season of the Saudi-backed event at 17th with 41 points from four starts.

