Tiger Woods is a golfing legend. The 47-year-old 15-time major winner’s career remains unmatched in the present day. However, the ace golfer could have someone compete and overtake his legendary status in the coming years. According to many, Tiger’s son Charlie could well be that someone to beat him.

Charlie Woods is a rising golf prodigy, who has displayed his impressive skills on multiple occasions. Most recently at the 2022 PNC Championship, the 13-year-old showcased glimpses of his immaculate potential. The golfer has also been shining in his junior circuit. But can he ever become as great as his father or even beat him? We asked Google AI Bard to answer this and it had a positive take on the query.

Google AI Bard thinks Charlie Woods has the potential to beat Tiger

According to Bard, Charlie Woods stands a chance to become a greater golfer than his father, Tiger. The AI reiterated that the young prodigy has shown promise in the little limelight he has received over the past few years. However, the AI didn’t guarantee any success as golf is a tough sport to master. Bard dubbed Charlie as a “natural talent” and said that he could become a great of the game if he maintains a “strong work ethic” like his father.

Google AI Bard’s answer to the aforementioned question was as follows:

“It is possible that Charlie Woods could become a greater golfer than his father, Tiger Woods. Charlie has shown a great deal of talent at a young age, and he has the benefit of learning from one of the greatest golfers of all time. However, there are no guarantees in golf, and Charlie will need to work hard and stay focused if he wants to achieve greatness.”

Bard AI went on to list “some of the factors” that could help Charlie Woods become a great golfer, like his father.

It said:

“Charlie has natural talent. He has shown a great deal of skill and potential at a young age. He has a smooth swing, and he is able to hit the ball long and straight. He has access to great coaching. Charlie is being coached by his father, Tiger Woods, who is one of the greatest golfers of all time. Tiger is able to provide Charlie with expert instruction and guidance. He has a strong work ethic.

Charlie is a hard worker, and he is dedicated to improving his game. He is willing to put in the time and effort to become a great golfer.”

Interestingly, Bard also listed some factors that “could hinder” Charlie’s chances of becoming a better golfer than Tiger. The AI pointed out that the pressure of being Tiger Woods' son was unavoidable. It also stated that Charlie would be compared to his father throughout his career, which could add further pressure on the player.

It is pertinent to note that Tiger hasn’t been on top of his game for a while now. The PGA Tour star has been consistently missing events due to injuries. Bard seems to have taken this as a lesson. The AI pointed out that injuries could be a major deterrent for Charlie in his quest for greatness.

In conclusion, Google AI Bard said that it is possible Charlie Woods becomes a greater golfer than his father. But, it doesn’t give any guarantees for it as golf is a demanding sport.

