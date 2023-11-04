“We have to be honest it is a bit of an embarrassment”: Tiger Woods-designed golf course faces scrutiny from fans after watching Thomas Detry’s shot

The World Wide Technology Championship recently saw an incident on a Tiger Woods-designed course in Mexico that grabbed the eyeballs of golf fans.

The incident in question occurred during the first round at El Cardonal, a golf course meticulously designed by the legendary Tiger Woods himself. This marked the very first time one of Woods' course layouts was put to the test in a professional Tour event.

The unfortunate star of this tale was none other than PGA Tour professional Thomas Detry, who experienced a brutal turn of events. Detry was navigating the par-3 16th hole when he struck a towering iron shot that initially appeared to be right on target, heading straight for the pin.

However, fate had different plans. Detry's ball landed just short of the green, perched tantalizingly on the ridge. At this point, the Belgian was likely envisioning an uphill birdie putt, around 20 feet away, and the chance to make the best of a challenging situation.

However, Detry had to watch in disbelief as his golf ball began an agonizingly slow journey back down the ridge, inch by inch, foot by foot. The seemingly perfect shot had morphed into a disastrous one as the ball ultimately found itself in the hazard.

Fan reactions on Thomas Detry's shot at the Tiger Woods-designed course

Fans watch from the first hole during the third round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante (Image via Getty)

As expected, social media erupted with a mix of astonishment, frustration, and criticism towards the Tiger Woods-designed course.

It was pointed out that if this incident had occurred on a golf course designed by Phil Mickelson, it would have been branded as an inadequately designed embarrassment by the media.

One fan expressed their discontent with what they perceived as an unfair outcome for a decent tee shot.

A fan said that the peculiar slope causing this unfavorable result may indeed be a sign of a poor course design.

Another fan questioned the course's overall design, labeling it an 'embarrassment'.

