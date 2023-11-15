“We need to protect him at all costs” - Golf fans applaud Viktor Hovland's heartwarming spending of his $35,000,000 in earnings

Viktor Hovland had a dream season on the PGA Tour. He recorded three victories in the 2022-23 season and also won the FedEx Cup title which fetched him a whopping $18 million as a bonus prize. This bonus prize money paycheck brought his year's earnings to around $35,000,000.

After conquering the PGA Tour's season-ending tournament, the Norwegian star golfer is now headed to Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai for the DP World Tour Championship.

When asked about what he would do with the money that he earned on the PGA Tour in the 2022-23 season, Hovland said that he would feed his Chipotle obsession.

The fan-favorite European golfer also revealed that he took his mother on a trip to Malta. Viktor Hovland was quoted by the Golf Digest as saying:

"Nothing, not necessarily materialistic, but I took my mom on a nice trip to Malta and we went there hung out and ate good food and checked out some places and sightseed a little bit so that's the stuff that's cool."

One fan commented on Golf Digest's Instagram post:

"We need to protect him at all costs"

Via Instagram/@golfdigest

Other fans were enamored by the Norwegian superstar's innocence. Below are the top comments from fans on Instagram:

via Instagram/@golfdigest

via Instagram/@golfdigest

Fans's reactions via Instagram/@golfdigest

Exploring the performance and earnings of Viktor Hovland on the PGA Tour in the 2022-23 season

The 26-year-old Norwegian golfer played 23 tournaments in the 2022-23 season of the PGA Tour. He did not miss the cut in any of the events and finished 18 times inside the top 25. He also recorded nine top-10 finishes which included three victories and a runner-up finish.

Viktor Hovland collected a whopping total of $14,112,235 through on-course prize money. Unofficially, he also won the 2022 Hero World Challenge and received a paycheck of $1,000,000. After winning the FedEx Cup title, he was also awarded a bonus prize money of $18 million.

Below is Hovland's leaderboard standings and earnings on the PGA Tour in the 2022-23 season:

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP - T5 ($401,500)

THE CJ CUP - T21 ($119,280)

World Wide Technology Championship - T10 ($190,650)

Hero World Challenge - 1 ($1,000,000)

Sentry Tournament of Champions - T18 ($229,000)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - T13 ($182,250)

WM Phoenix Open - T42 ($65,350)

The Genesis Invitational - T20 ($197,666.67)

Arnold Palmer Invitational - T10 ($485,000)

THE PLAYERS Championship - T3 ($1,475,000)

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play - T31 ($113,761.91)

Masters Tournament - T7 ($580,500)

RBC Heritage - T59 ($44,800)

Wells Fargo Championship - T43 ($69,000)

PGA Championship - T2 ($1,540,000)

Charles Schwab Challenge - T16 ($132,675)

The Memorial Tournament - 1 ($3,600,000)

U.S. Open - 19 ($258,662)

Travelers Championship - T29 ($134,000)

Genesis Scottish Open - T25 ($73,597.50)

The Open Championship - T13 ($232,875)

FedEx St. Jude Championship - T13 ($386,666.66)

BMW Championship - 1 ($3,600,000)

TOUR Championship - 1 ($18,000,000)

Overall, this season, Viktor Hovland has accumulated around $35 million through competitive golf.