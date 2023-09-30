“We’re ready to fly out tonight” - Fans share their interpretations as Zach Johnson and Luke Donald share conversation at Ryder Cup

Team captains Zach Johnson and Luke Donald were spotted having a brief chat during the second day's play of Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.
Donald would be pretty happy with his European team's performance, who have a seven-point lead after the first 12 matches. Meanwhile, Johnson, on the other hand, must be wondering what has gone wrong for them at the 44th edition of the biennial event.
In a video shared by NUCLR GOLF on X/Twitter, the two captains were seen speaking to each other. The user humorously questioned in the caption whether the two were discussing if there was really a need to play on Sunday.
A fan jokingly commented:
"Listen Luke the Team Jet is fueled up we’re ready to fly out tonight."
Another fan claimed that Zach Johnson must have been apologizing for wasting everyone's time after his team's disastrous performance at the 2023 Ryder Cup.
One fan jokingly commented that Luke Donald must have been asking to loan two players to the Team United States for afternoon fourball matches.
Many other fans commented on the video. Most cracked jokes and brutally trolled Zach Johnson's Team United States' performance at the 2023 Ryder Cup.
How has Zach Johnson's Team United States performed against Luke Donald's Team Europe? Exploring results of the 2023 Ryder Cup so far
The 44th edition of the prestigious biennial event so far looks like a one-sided show from Team Europe. They have defended their fortress at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome in the most dominant fashion.
After the end of all the foursome matches and four fourball matches, Team Europe have garnered a seven-point lead against the visitors, Team United States.
Following are the results of the 2023 Ryder Cup matches so far:
Day 1 Foursome matches
Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton vs. Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns
- Winner - Europe
- Margin of victory - 4 & 3
Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland vs. Max Homa and Brian Harman
- Winner - Europe
- Margin of victory - 4 & 3
Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka vs. Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa
- Winner - Europe
- Margin of victory - 2 & 1
Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood vs. Scottie Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay
- Winner - Europe
- Margin of victory - 2 & 1
Day 1 Fourballs matches
Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton vs. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth
- Result - tied
Jon Rahm and Nicolai Hojgaard vs. Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka
- Result - tied
Robert MacIntyre and Justin Rose vs. Max Homa and Wyndham Clark
- Result - tied
Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick vs. Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele
- Winner - Europe
- Margin of Victory -5 & 3
Day 2 Foursome matches
Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood vs. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth
- Winner - Europe
- Margin of Victory - 2&1
Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland vs. Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka
- Winner - Europe
- Margin of Victory - 9 & 7
Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka vs. Max Homa and Brian Harman
- Winner - United States
- Margin of Victory - 4 & 2
Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton vs. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay
- Winner - Europe
- Margin of Victory - 2 & 1
Zach Johnson's United States pairing of Max Homa and Brian Harman was the only team to register a win at the 2023 Ryder Cup so far.