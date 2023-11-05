“Wearing Vans on a safari feels like a violation”: Max Homa gets trolled by golf fans for his ‘kicks’ selection

Max Homa, the American golfer, recently found himself at the center of fan attention. Golf fans reacted to his unconventional choice of footwear while on safari.

Max Homa's safari adventure found him wearing Vans, the iconic skateboarding shoes. While Vans are undoubtedly comfortable and stylish for many occasions, golf fans raised eyebrows when they were worn for a safari.

The reactions were swift and filled with humor. One fan tweeted:

“Wearing Vans on a safari feels like a violation”

With a touch of sarcasm, another fan quipped:

“Netflix footing the bill, no doubt”

Additionally, Max Homa's choice to don a bucket hat further added to the playful banter. A fan tweeted:

“And of course, he’s in a bucket hat”

Another fan had a diplomatic reaction:

“@Maxhoma needs more appropriate safari footwear…”

American golfer Max Homa's achievements so far

Max Homa at the 2023 Ryder Cup (Image via Getty)

Max Homa has been making significant waves in the PGA Tour. He started his golfing journey at the University of California, Berkeley. His college career reached its peak in 2013 when he won the individual title at the NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship.

His decision to turn Pro after being selected for the 2013 Walker Cup squad proved to be the right one. In his debut as a Pro at the 2013 Frys.com Open, he finished T-9, setting a positive tone for his future on the PGA Tour. Notably, he secured his first professional win at the Web.com Tour's BMW Charity Pro-Am in 2014.

In 2019, he claimed his first PGA Tour victory at the Wells Fargo Championship. He also clinched the 2021 Genesis Invitational title and earned his second Wells Fargo Championship victory in 2022. He also defended his Fortinet Championship victory in September 2022.

He played a crucial role in the 2022 Presidents Cup, contributing to the U.S. team's victory. Furthermore, he continued the winning streak by winning the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open.