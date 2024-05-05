Wells Fargo Championship bag policy: All you need to know

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship will take place from May 9 to 12 at Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club.

Spectators can carry bags of dimensions 6" x 6" x 6" or smaller. Clear plastic or vinyl bags measuring 12" x 6" x 12" are permitted along with a one-gallon resealable plastic freezer bag. Tinted, printed, or coloured plastic freezer bags and plastic bags are strictly prohibited.

Bags containing medically necessary equipment, child care bags with diapers and baby bottles, and baby strollers, will be permitted into the venue after a thorough inspection at the entry gates.

Backpacks, camera cases, mesh bags, purses, seat cushions, clear backpacks, oversized tote bags, binocular cases, and folding chairs are permitted into the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship without their carrying bags. Folding chair bags are not allowed. Umbrellas are permitted without a sleeve.

2024 Wells Fargo Championship spectator rules

Mobile phones, tablets and other personal communication devices must be on silent mode or switched off during the time at the Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club. Computers and laptops are strictly prohibited.

Point-and-shoot, film, and DSLR cameras are allowed into the venue only during the practice without a case and a lens smaller than six inches. Radios, televisions, and portable speakers are not allowed except for portable radios with headsets. Video cameras are not allowed at all even during the practice rounds. Selfie sticks and camera stabilisers will be confiscated if carried.

Motorized scooters like the Segway and other transportation aid equipment used by mobility-impaired spectators are permitted. Pets are not allowed except for medically necessary service animals.

Plastic, metal, and glass cups, cans, and containers will not be allowed except for medical necessities or baby bottles. Posters, signs, and banners are not allowed with beverages and coolers. Spectators cannot enter or exit the premises with any beverages.

15 years children or younger will receive ground access into the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship with a ticketed adult accompanying them. Tickets for hospitality entry will have to be purchased.

Spectators can seek autographs from the Wells Fargo Championship players in a specific designated area of Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club behind the clubhouse near the main tournament putting green.

All tickets can be found on the Wells Fargo Championship website. Ticket sales are final and no refunds are given.