What is the 2024 Mexico Open purse? Breaking down the numbers

The Mexico Open at Vidanta will be played starting this Thursday (February 22nd), at the Vidanta Vallarta Golf Course. This will be the first international stop on the PGA Tour during the 2024 season.

The purse for the Mexico Open at Vidanta is $8.1 million. The winner will take home 18% of the amount, which equals $1,458,000. Each of the top 20 players will have a paycheck of $100,000 or more.

2024 Mexico Open purse break down

Below are the winnings each player will receive at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta, based on their final placement (via PGA Tour news service):

1 $1,458,000

2 $882,900

3 $558,900

4 $396,900

5 $332,100

6 $293,625

7 $273,375

8 $253,125

9 $236,925

10 $220,725

11 $204,525

12 $188,325

13 $172,125

14 $155,925

15 $147,825

16 $139,725

17 $131,625

18 $123,525

19 $115,425

20 $107,325

21 $99,225

22 $91,125

23 $84,645

24 $78,165

25 $71,685

26 $65,205

27 $62,775

28 $60,345

29 $57,915

30 $55,485

31 $53,055

32 $50,625

33 $48,195

34 $46,170

35 $44,145

36 $42,120

37 $40,095

38 $38,475

39 $36,855

40 $35,235

41 $33,615

42 $31,995

43 $30,375

44 $28,755

45 $27,135

46 $25,515

47 $23,895

48 $22,599

49 $21,465

50 $20,817

51 $20,331

52 $19,845

53 $19,521

54 $19,197

55 $19,035

56 $18,873

57 $18,711

58 $18,549

59 $18,387

60 $18,225

61 $18,063

62 $17,901

63 $17,739

64 $17,577

65 $17,415

66 $17,253

67 $17,091

68 $16,929

69 $16,767

70 $16,605

71 $16,443

72 $16,281

73 $16,119

74 $15,957

75 $15,795

76 $15,633

77 $15,471

78 $15,309

79 $15,147

80 $14,985

81 $14,823

82 $14,661

83 $14,499

84 $14,337

85 $14,175

86 $14,013

87 $13,851

88 $13,689

89 $13,527

90 $13,365

A look at the history of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

The Mexico Open at Vidanta was played for the first time in 1944, under the name Mexican Open. That inaugural edition was played at Chapultepec Golf Club and was won by American Al Espinosa.

Espinosa himself holds the record for most victories at the Mexican Open, with four. He won consecutively in the editions of 1944, 1945, 1946 and 1947. The other multi-winners have been Roberto De Vicenzo (3), Tony Holguin (2), Tony Lema (2), Lee Trevino (2), Ernesto Perez Acosta (2) and Stewart Cink (2).

The Mexican Open did not belong to any of the major tours until 2022 when it became part of the PGA Tour calendar. However, it always attracted important golf personalities.

In addition to De Vicenzo, Lema, Trevino and Cink, Major champions Bobby Locke, Ben Crenshaw, Art Wall Jr., Billy Casper and David Graham played and won there before the event was sanctioned by the PGA Tour.

Jon Rahm won the 2022 edition, while Tony Finau will be in the 2024 edition as the defending champion. Finau himself holds the lowest score record for the event, at 24-under 260.