What is the 2024 Mexico Open purse? Breaking down the numbers

The Mexico Open at Vidanta will be played starting this Thursday (February 22nd), at the Vidanta Vallarta Golf Course. This will be the first international stop on the PGA Tour during the 2024 season.
The purse for the Mexico Open at Vidanta is $8.1 million. The winner will take home 18% of the amount, which equals $1,458,000. Each of the top 20 players will have a paycheck of $100,000 or more.
2024 Mexico Open purse break down
Below are the winnings each player will receive at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta, based on their final placement (via PGA Tour news service):
- 1 $1,458,000
- 2 $882,900
- 3 $558,900
- 4 $396,900
- 5 $332,100
- 6 $293,625
- 7 $273,375
- 8 $253,125
- 9 $236,925
- 10 $220,725
- 11 $204,525
- 12 $188,325
- 13 $172,125
- 14 $155,925
- 15 $147,825
- 16 $139,725
- 17 $131,625
- 18 $123,525
- 19 $115,425
- 20 $107,325
- 21 $99,225
- 22 $91,125
- 23 $84,645
- 24 $78,165
- 25 $71,685
- 26 $65,205
- 27 $62,775
- 28 $60,345
- 29 $57,915
- 30 $55,485
- 31 $53,055
- 32 $50,625
- 33 $48,195
- 34 $46,170
- 35 $44,145
- 36 $42,120
- 37 $40,095
- 38 $38,475
- 39 $36,855
- 40 $35,235
- 41 $33,615
- 42 $31,995
- 43 $30,375
- 44 $28,755
- 45 $27,135
- 46 $25,515
- 47 $23,895
- 48 $22,599
- 49 $21,465
- 50 $20,817
- 51 $20,331
- 52 $19,845
- 53 $19,521
- 54 $19,197
- 55 $19,035
- 56 $18,873
- 57 $18,711
- 58 $18,549
- 59 $18,387
- 60 $18,225
- 61 $18,063
- 62 $17,901
- 63 $17,739
- 64 $17,577
- 65 $17,415
- 66 $17,253
- 67 $17,091
- 68 $16,929
- 69 $16,767
- 70 $16,605
- 71 $16,443
- 72 $16,281
- 73 $16,119
- 74 $15,957
- 75 $15,795
- 76 $15,633
- 77 $15,471
- 78 $15,309
- 79 $15,147
- 80 $14,985
- 81 $14,823
- 82 $14,661
- 83 $14,499
- 84 $14,337
- 85 $14,175
- 86 $14,013
- 87 $13,851
- 88 $13,689
- 89 $13,527
- 90 $13,365
A look at the history of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
The Mexico Open at Vidanta was played for the first time in 1944, under the name Mexican Open. That inaugural edition was played at Chapultepec Golf Club and was won by American Al Espinosa.
Espinosa himself holds the record for most victories at the Mexican Open, with four. He won consecutively in the editions of 1944, 1945, 1946 and 1947. The other multi-winners have been Roberto De Vicenzo (3), Tony Holguin (2), Tony Lema (2), Lee Trevino (2), Ernesto Perez Acosta (2) and Stewart Cink (2).
The Mexican Open did not belong to any of the major tours until 2022 when it became part of the PGA Tour calendar. However, it always attracted important golf personalities.
In addition to De Vicenzo, Lema, Trevino and Cink, Major champions Bobby Locke, Ben Crenshaw, Art Wall Jr., Billy Casper and David Graham played and won there before the event was sanctioned by the PGA Tour.
Jon Rahm won the 2022 edition, while Tony Finau will be in the 2024 edition as the defending champion. Finau himself holds the lowest score record for the event, at 24-under 260.