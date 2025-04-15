What other achievements are left for Rory McIlroy after the Masters win?

Rory McIlroy has finally checked the last box. With his emotional win at the 2025 Masters, the Northern Irishman completed the elusive career Grand Slam after 17 appearances at the Masters Tournament to finally secure the much-awaited victory. He joined the ranks of golf’s most elite group by winning all four major championships: the Masters, the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open and The Open Championship (British Open).

Ad

A post by the PGA Tour’s Instagram handle said it all: a checkmark on every major championship, titled with a simple yet powerful question—“What’s left for Rory?” But as one dream ends, a world of possibilities opens.

Ad

Trending

McIlroy's victory at Augusta not only earned him the coveted green jacket but placed him among just six men in history to win all four majors. But Rory’s story is far from over.

With five major titles, he now sets his sights on surpassing legends. Jack Nicklaus’ 18 majors and Tiger Woods’ 15 are still ahead, and McIllroy's own drive may not let him rest easy with just five.

A three-time FedEx Cup champion (2016, 2019, 2022), McIlroy has a golden chance to stretch his lead. The Race to Dubai? He hsa dominated that too—six titles already and counting. On the PGA Tour, he has 29 wins. One more, and he hits the 30 mark—a milestone only 20 golfers in history have reached. Meanwhile, with 19 wins on the European Tour, the 20th is just a swing away.

Ad

Then there’s The Players Championship — a title he’s won twice now (2019 and 2025). Winning it again could cement his legacy in golf’s “fifth major.”

Here’s a thought that has golf purists buzzing: Could McIlroy become the first player to win all four majors more than once? It’s a feat no golfer has ever achieved. And even though it’s a bit unlikely, with Rory McIlroy continuing in the same form as he's in now, it could still happen.

Ad

A knighthood may soon await him, but McIlroy's contributions off the course are equally legendary. He’s a Ryder Cup staple, a vocal leader and a potential future captain. With growing influence, involvement in golf course design and mentorship roles, his legacy might grow beyond trophies.

And if the Instagram checklist is complete, maybe it’s time to make a new one.

Will Sir Rory be next for McIlroy? A green jacket and possibly a royal honor

As McIlroy slips on the green jacket, another honor may soon drape his shoulders — one of the highest a UK citizen can receive: a knighthood. According to several reports, following his historic Masters win, the 35-year-old is now firmly in contention for the title of Sir Rory McIlroy.

Ad

It wouldn't be the first time a golfer has received the distinction. Nick Faldo was knighted in 2009 following his storied career. But McIlroy's case holds unique weight. His contributions span more than majors.

McIlroy's influence has extended well beyond birdies and eagles, from his outspoken support of the European Ryder Cup team to his sway in refashioning professional golf during its years of upheaval.

So if Buckingham Palace does or doesn’t make it official, the debate about his knighthood gives away something that's beyond doubt: Rory McIlroy’s legacy is now more than just athletic — it’s cultural. He's there to represent greatness, humility and leadership in sports.

And should that royal sword ever touch his shoulder, it won’t be just for the putts and drives — it will be for what he’s meant to the game and to his country.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author NiteshPande Nitesh Pande is a Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in comprehensive coverage of all four golf majors. With extensive experience in content writing across premier industries, he brings a sophisticated approach to sports journalism that transforms complex athletic narratives into engaging stories. At Sportskeeda, his proven track record of success includes driving significant audience engagement and implementing strategic content initiatives. His content marketing certification enhances his ability to craft narratives that resonate with diverse audiences, from devoted sports enthusiasts to casual readers. As a passionate Ludvig Aberg supporter, Nitesh combines his deep appreciation for the sport with analytical expertise to break down intricate game strategies for broader audience comprehension. His unique methodology integrates thorough research with strategic insight, making technical aspects of Golf accessible and engaging. When not crafting sports narratives, he pursues his interests in psychology and music, which further enrich his perspective on sports journalism. Know More