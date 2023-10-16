What is American golfer Cameron Champ’s OWGR?

Cameron Champ, the American golfer, has a name as one of the longest hitters on the PGA Tour. He ranks 254 in the OWGR and his best-ever ranking was 63.

Cameron Champ at the Fortinet Championship - Round One (Image via Getty)

In 2017, Champ qualified for the US Open, his first major championship. The same year, he also tied for 16th in the Web.com Tour Qualifying tournament. He is also a three-time PGA Tour winner.

Cameron Champ’s professional career reached greater heights in 2018 when he secured his first-ever PGA Tour Title with a remarkable score of -21. The victory escalated his world ranking to 97. He also earned the sixth position in the FedEx Cup standings that year and won the Utah Championship as well.

In 2019, the 28-year-old won the Safeway Open which marked his first win in a full-strength PGA Tournament. In 2021, he again scored a birdie in the 72nd hole and clinched a victory at the 3M Open.

Cameron Champ registered three top-10 finishes in the year 2022. He qualified for the Masters Tournament in April 2023 but did not make the cut.

He recently participated in the 2023 Shriners Children's Open where he was seen leading the table with 12 under-par scores from the first two rounds. Though he could not end on a high note, it was amazing to witness the American golfer’s skills on display.

Cameron Champ’s early life and amateur career

Champ started working with renowned golf instructor Sean Foley at the tender age of 14. This has contributed to his powerful and long drives on the course. He also had the title of the longest driver on tour in 2018 at the PGA Tour, with a distance of 317.1 yards.

He led the 2017 US Open in driving distance where he again registered an average of 337 yards. During his college career, he finished second in the Pac-12 Robert Brandi Invitational.

Champ was one among the few people who were amateurs to make a cut during the 2017 US Open. He and Scottie Scheffler were the only two golfers to achieve the mark.