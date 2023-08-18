What is the bag policy for the 2023 BMW Championship?

As the anticipation for the 2023 BMW Championship grows, it's essential for attendees to be well-informed about the event's bag policy. The policy aims to ensure safety and convenience for all participants, and understanding the guidelines is crucial for a seamless experience.

When attending the 2023 BMW Championship, attendees can carry personal bags smaller than 6” x 6” x 6”. Additionally, clear bags with dimensions not exceeding 12” x 6” x 12” are allowed.

A one-gallon clear resealable plastic bag is also permitted. Food may be brought in a clear, resealable plastic bag not exceeding the size of a one-gallon bag, subject to the tournament's discretion. Reusable plastic or metal cups/bottles must be emptied upon entry and leave, limited to 32 ounces.

Mobile phones, iPads, and PDAs are authorized as long as they are turned off and follow the PGA TOUR's Mobile Device Policy. Point-and-shoot, film, or DSL cameras with lenses smaller than 6 inches are allowed during practice rounds only.

Umbrellas without sleeves, portable radios with headsets, and binoculars without cases are also welcome.

Medically necessary materials, strollers, small diaper bags, plastic baby bottles, and other essential baby supplies are allowed, provided the infant is with the carrier. These items are subject to search for security purposes.

Dos and Don'ts for the 2023 BMW Championship

Certain items are prohibited in the BMW Championship to maintain a safe and enjoyable environment.

Bags exceeding the dimensions of a small purse (6" x 6"), which includes carrying cases, backpacks, camera bags, or chair bags, are prohibited. Clear plastic, vinyl, or other carry items larger than 12" x 6" x 12" are also prohibited.

The bag policy strictly forbids the presence of glass cups or bottles except for medical or infant needs. Computers or laptops, fireworks, laser pointers, and oversized chairs with extended footrests are also on the list of prohibited items.

Selfie sticks, handheld camera stabilizers, refreshments, coolers, radios, televisions, and portable speakers are all prohibited as well.

Motorized scooters or personal transportation devices for mobility aid are permitted for individuals with mobility impairment. Motorcycles, mopeds, tricycles, bicycles, skateboards, hoverboards, and similar equipment are not permitted on tournament premises.

Moreover, drones, remote-controlled model aircraft, or devices that can be operated in airspace are strictly prohibited during the tournament week.

In conclusion, attendees of the 2023 BMW Championship should be aware of the bag policy to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience. By adhering to the guidelines and understanding the dos and don'ts, participants can fully immerse themselves in the thrilling golf action while maintaining safety and security.