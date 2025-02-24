What was Brian Campbell's key to winning the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld? A look at the tournament stats

Brian Campbell defeated Aldrich Potgieter in a thrilling playoff at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. In 187 starts on the PGA and Korn Ferry Tours, the 31-year-old earned his maiden title this week.
The 2025 Mexico Open led the field in total strokes gained. Brian Campbell gained a whopping 14.073 strokes at Vidanta Vallarta this week. The stat is a true testament to the PGA Tour pro's commendable course management skills and ball flight control.
Brian Campbell displayed great skills with his wedges and putting. Having saved 5.466, he was second in the field in strokes gained around the green. Campbell also ranked second with the most eagles carded in the tournament, with two stellar eagles recorded.
The winner lacked distance off the tee but made up for it with his accuracy. With an average driving distance of 293.60 yards, Brian Campbell hit 44 out of 54 fairways. He ranked 10th in the field with an 81.48 per cent accuracy off the tee. The American golfer ranked 73rd in distance off the tee.
Here's a look at Brian Campbell's winning stats for the 2025 Mexico Open, including the two playoff holes (via PGA Tour):
Strokes Gained: Off the Tee
- Stat: + 0.943
- Ranking: 32
Strokes Gained: Approach to Green
- Stat: + 5.842
- Ranking: 4
Strokes Gained: Around the Green
- Stat: + 5.466
- Ranking: 2
Strokes Gained: Putting
- Stat: + 1.823
- Ranking: 33
Strokes Gained: Total
- Stat: + 14.073
- Ranking: T1
Driving Accuracy
- Stat: 81.48 percent (44/54)
- Ranking: 10
Average Driving Distance
- Stat: 293.60 yards
- Ranking: 73
Longest Drive
- Stat: 338 yards
- Ranking: T55
Greens in Regulation
- Stat: 74.32 percent (55/74)
- Ranking: 16
Sand Saves
- Stat: 62.42 percent (5/8)
- Ranking: T28
Scrambling
- Stat: 68.42 percent (13/19)
- Ranking: T19
Putts per Green in Regulation
- Stat: 1.58 putts
- Ranking: 5
Total Feet of Putts Made
- Stat: 91 feet
- Ranking: 9
Eagles
- Stat: 2
- Ranking: T2
Birdies
- Stat: 24
- Ranking: T4
Pars
- Stat: 41
- Ranking: T49
Bogeys
- Stat: 7
- Ranking: T15
Brian Campbell earned a grand check worth $1.26 million for his victory at the 2025 Mexico Open along with 500 FedEx Cup points.
Brian Campbell's 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Winning Scores
Here's a look at Brian Campbell's scorecards for all rounds of the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (via PGA Tour):
Round 1 (6 under par - 65)
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 2 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 4 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 5 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 6 (par 5) - 6
- Hole 7 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 8 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 9 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 11 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 12 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 13 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 14 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 15 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 16 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 17 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 18 (par 5) - 3
Round 2 (6 under par - 65)
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 2 (par 4) - 2
- Hole 3 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 4 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 5 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 6 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 7 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 8 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 9 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 11 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 12 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 13 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 14 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 15 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 16 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 18 (par 5) - 4
Round 3 (7 under par - 64)
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 4 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 5 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 6 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 7 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 8 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 9 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 11 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 12 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 13 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 14 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 15 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 18 (par 5) - 4
Round 4 (1 under par - 70)
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 4 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 5 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 6 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 7 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 8 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 9 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 11 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 12 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 13 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 14 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 15 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 16 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 18 (par 5) - 4