What is Brooks Koepka’s Ryder Cup record? Exploring his past performances and more

The 2023 Ryder Cup marks the fourth appearance of Brooks Koepka in the tournament. His track record suggests that he's a force to be reckoned with on the greens.

With appearances in 2016, 2018, and 2021, Koepka has accumulated a Ryder Cup record that speaks volumes about his contributions to Team USA.

Across 12 matches, Koepka has lost only once while securing victory six times. Notably, he has never tasted defeat in a singles match, boasting an impressive 2-0-1 record. His Ryder Cup journey began with a bang as he won two out of three singles matches in his debut appearance. In 2018, he shared the second singles match with Paul Casey, and in the most recent Ryder Cup, he triumphed over Bernd Wiesberger.

The 33-year-old’s contributions in foursomes (2-2-0)and fourball (2-3- 0) have been noteworthy, underlining his value as a team player.

Brooks Koepka’s recent performance

Brooks Koepka walks off the 16th green during a practice round ahead of the Ryder Cup (Image via AP Photo)

Koepka's inclusion in Team USA was no surprise, given his remarkable achievements in recent years. In 2022, he secured victory in Orlando on the LIV Tour, becoming the first active LIV Tour player to win a major tournament. This accomplishment solidified his status as one of the standout candidates for the Ryder Cup under captain Zach Johnson.

Brooks Koepka has consistently excelled in major tournaments, making him a pillar of Team USA's strength. He clinched his third PGA Championship title, demonstrating his ability to perform under pressure. His joint-second finish at the Masters, alongside compatriot Phil Mickelson, underscored his consistency. Even at the U.S. Open and the British Open, Koepka managed to make his presence felt by making the cut.

Remarkably, following a T2 finish at the 2023 Masters Tournament and his win at Oak Hill, Koepka has finished either first or second in nine of his last 24 major starts. This consistency sets him apart as one of the best golf players and someone to watch out for in the 2023 Ryder Cup.