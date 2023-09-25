What clubs does Bryson DeChambeau use? Exploring WITB of the star Golfer

Bryson DeChambeau has had a spectacular second half of the 2023 season, both on LIV Golf and in the majors. Of course, his equipment plays an important role.

A player's ability is not defined by his clubs, especially when he is of Bryson DeChambeau's caliber. But his comfort and confidence are affected by his equipment.

Expand Tweet

Let's take a look at what's in Bryson DeChambeau's bag:

DRIVER: Krank Formula Fire LD with 6° loft, fitted with Project X HZRDUS T110 6.5 75 gram shaft.

Krank Formula Fire LD with 6° loft, fitted with Project X HZRDUS T110 6.5 75 gram shaft. 3 WOOD: Krank Formula Fire LD with 15° loft, with Project X HZRDUS T110 6.5 75 gram shaft.

Krank Formula Fire LD with 15° loft, with Project X HZRDUS T110 6.5 75 gram shaft. IRONS: PING G410 Crossover (2-iron) and PING i230 (4-iron to pitching wedge), with Project X HZRDUS Black Hybrid 6.5 (2) and LA Golf B.A.D. prototype (4-PW) shafts.

PING G410 Crossover (2-iron) and PING i230 (4-iron to pitching wedge), with Project X HZRDUS Black Hybrid 6.5 (2) and LA Golf B.A.D. prototype (4-PW) shafts. WEDGES: PING Glide 4.0 (46°-12° S, 50°-12° S & 60°-08°), with LA Golf B.A.D. prototype

PING Glide 4.0 (46°-12° S, 50°-12° S & 60°-08°), with LA Golf B.A.D. prototype PUTTER: SIK Pro C-Series Armlock.

SIK Pro C-Series Armlock. BALL: Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash.

Bryson DeChambeau is third in LIV Golf Driving Distance Average at 316.6 yards, 11th in Putting Average at 1.59, and 15th in Greens in Regulation at 70.22%.

What the 2023 season has been like for Bryson DeChambeau

Expand Tweet

Bryson DeChambeau had an unremarkable first half of the season. Between February and April 2023, he played five tournaments on LIV Golf, with a 16th-place finish in Orlando as his best result. He also played in the Masters and missed the cut.

But starting in May, the story changed. Since then, DeChambeau has played in seven events at LIV Golf, with two wins, one runner-up finish, and two other top-10s. His worst finish was a tie for 18th at Bedminster.

His consistency during this period has been reflected in the majors. In May, he played in the PGA Championship and finished T4. In June, he finished T20 at the U.S. Open, while in July, he made the cut at The Open, although he finished well off the pace (T60).

Bryson DeChambeau's resurgence in the second half of the season is evident in his rise up the LIV Golf individual leaderboard. Of the 146 points he currently has, only five came between February and April.

That total puts DeChambeau in third place on the individual leaderboard. He has a chance to move into first place, as he is only 24 points behind current leader Cameron Smith.

Of the 36 rounds he has played at LIV Golf, 28 have been under par. Of the eight rounds over par, only two came between May and September. As for majors, DeChambeau has played 14 rounds, six of which have been par or better.

DeChambeau's next commitments for the season are the Jeddah tournament and the Team Championship in Miami. Both will be played in October.