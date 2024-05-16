What clubs did Rory McIlroy use during his 2014 PGA Championship win? Equipment explored

Rory McIlroy is one of the most famous and accomplished names in golf. Having turned professional in September 2007, McIlroy has won several prestigious competitions. However, when it comes to winning majors in recent times, the Northern Irishman hasn't had the best of luck.

The last time McIlroy won a major was at the 2014 PGA Championship. At the time, McIlroy beat names like Phil Mickelson, who finished in second, and Rickie Fowler and Henrik Stenson who tied for third. Let's take a look at the equipment used by McIlroy to win the 2014 PGA Championship:

Driver: Nike VR_S Covert 2.0 Tour (8.5 degrees)

Nike VR_S Covert 2.0 Tour (8.5 degrees) Shaft: Mitsubishi Kuro Kage XTS 70X

Mitsubishi Kuro Kage XTS 70X 3-wood: Nike VR_S Covert 2.0 Tour (15 degrees)

Nike VR_S Covert 2.0 Tour (15 degrees) Shaft: Fujikura Rombax Pro 95X

Fujikura Rombax Pro 95X 5-wood: Nike VR_S Covert 2.0 Tour (19 degrees)

Nike VR_S Covert 2.0 Tour (19 degrees) Shaft: Fujikura Rombax Pro 95X

Fujikura Rombax Pro 95X Irons: Nike VR Pro Blade (4-9)

Nike VR Pro Blade (4-9) Shafts: Project X 7.0

Project X 7.0 Wedges: Nike VR Forged (46, 52, 56 and 60 degrees)

Nike VR Forged (46, 52, 56 and 60 degrees) Shafts: Project X 6.5

Project X 6.5 Putter: Nike Method 006

You can check out every shot Rory McIlroy hit at the 2024 PGA Championship in the video below:

These pieces of equipment were the reason behind McIlroy's success at the Valhalla Golf Club in 2014. However, heading into the 2024 edition of the competition, McIlroy won't be continuing with the same equipment. This time around his equiment comes from his sponsor TaylorMade.

Rory McIlroy says he is ready to play this week at the PGA Championship

A couple of days ago, it was revealed that Rory McIlroy filed for a divorce from his wife of 7 years, Erica Stoll. This development took place right before the PGA Championship. While McIlroy's staff mentioned he wouldn't speak about it, the topic came up during a press conference before the event.

Dan Rapaport, a reporter from Barstool Sports questioned McIlroy about how his energy levels were on a personal level, and how was he doing. McIlroy took this question from the reporter and told him that he was ready to play. The 35-year-old professional golfer said:

"I’m ready to play this week."

Keeping the divorce aside, Rory McIlroy is in a good position to be considered a favorite to win. While he has the much-needed experience of winning the competition, he also has the right momentum behind him given he won the recently concluded Wells Fargo Championship.

At the 2024 PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy will tee off at 8:15 AM ET. He will be paired with Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose. It will be interesting to see whether the 2014 PGA Championship winner is able to use his momentum and win this year's edition of the event. After the recent PGA Tour Policy Board Development which saw him getting his re-entry to the board denied, McIlroy will be out there to make a statement. Overall, it's a good scenario for fans as they will get to see great golf action.