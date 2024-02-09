What equipment is Adam Scott carrying at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open? WITB explored

Adam Scott was among a group of players who were unable to start the first round of the WM Phoenix Open at the scheduled tee time due to inclement weather. The round resumed at 6:00 pm (Eastern Time), and Scott started in a group that included Justin Thomas and Cameron Young.

As usual, Scott brings to the WM Phoenix Open a rather eclectic bag, with his set of irons custom-made by Miura Golf standing out.

These are the contents of Scott's bag at the WM Phoenix Open (via Golf Span):

Driver : PING G430 LST with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-7 Wood Shaft

: PING G430 LST with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-7 Wood Shaft Fairway woods : TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus and TaylorMade Stealth with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-9x shafts

: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus and TaylorMade Stealth with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-9x shafts Irons : Custom Adam Scott Miura Blades (4-PW) with KBS Tour Steel shaft

: Custom Adam Scott Miura Blades (4-PW) with KBS Tour Steel shaft Wedges : Titleist Vokey SM8 (50°, 54°) and Titleist Vokey Wedgeworks (60°) with KBS Tour 130 X and KBS Wedge 130 X shafts

: Titleist Vokey SM8 (50°, 54°) and Titleist Vokey Wedgeworks (60°) with KBS Tour 130 X and KBS Wedge 130 X shafts Putter : L.A.B. Golf "Mezz.1 Proto"

: L.A.B. Golf "Mezz.1 Proto" Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Scott has recently been working with Mizuno and Srixon drivers. Until relatively recently, the Australian was a Titleist player.

How has Adam Scott started the 2024 season?

Adam Scott got an early start to the 2024 season. He played the first two tournaments of the DP World Tour season that were played when the 2023 calendar year had not yet ended.

Scott's results so far have been outstanding. He first played the Fortinet Australian Championship, where he finished 6th in an event won by fellow countryman Min Woo Lee. He then participated in the Australian Open, where he finished T4. His next stop was the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, where he finished T7.

The start of the PGA Tour season came just a week earlier at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Scott played at Pebble Beach thanks to a sponsor exemption and made the most of it, finishing T20 after three rounds (the tournament was shortened due to inclement weather).

Scott has already rounded the 40-year-old curve, but remains at an excellent competitive level. He finished the 2022-23 season with 19 tournaments in which he missed only two cuts and finished in the top 10 five times.