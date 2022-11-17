What happened at the 2021 DP World Tour Championship? A look at the past winners

American golfer Collin Morikawa made an excellent trip to Dubai last year, claiming the 2021 DP World Championship in style and posting a bogey-free six-under 66.
He won the European Tour title by three shots, leaving behind Alexander Bjork. With his win, Collin took home €2,640,970 in prize money, and Alexander was awarded €776,886.81.
Collin Morikawa became the first American to win the European Tour. In a battle at Jumeriah Golf Estates, Morikawa snatched the championship from defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick, who ended up clinching the second spot with Alexander Bjork.
It is important to note that Collin Morikawa began his journey with 22 consecutive cuts on the PGA Tour, just behind Tiger Woods, who scored a 25-cut streak. Morikawa reached the top of the World Amateur Golf Rankings and spent three weeks in that position.
Collin has been playing professional golf since 2019 and has had six professional wins. He won two major championships, including the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2021 Open Championship. Collin has won five PGA Tour events and four European Tour events in his career.
2021 DP World Tour Championship Winners
Winner: Collin Morikawa
- Prize Money: €2,640,975
T-1: Alexander Bjork
- Prize Money: €776,886.81
T-2: Matt Fitzpatrick
- Prize Money: €776,886.81
T-4: Nicolai Hojgaard
- Prize Money: €314,716.19
T-4: Robert Maclntyre
- Prize Money: €314,716.19
T-6: Dean Burmester
- Prize Money: €199,246.89
T-6: Rory McIlroy
- Prize Money: €199,246.89
T-6: Ian Poulter
- Prize Money: €199,246.89
T-9: Adri Arnaus
- Prize Money: €110,554.15
T-9: Paul Case
- Prize Money: €110,554.15
T-9: John Catlin
- Prize Money: €110,554.15
T-9: Joachim B. Hansen
- Prize Money: €110,554.15
T-9: Sam Horsfield
- Prize Money: €110,554.15
T-9: Shane Lowry
- Prize Money: €110,554.15
15: Thomas Pieters
- Prize Money: €84,951.36
T-16: Marcus Armitage
- Prize Money: €75,355.82
T-16: Grant Forrest
- Prize Money: €75,355.82
T-16: Sergio Garcia
- Prize Money: €75,355.82
T-16: Tyrrell Hatton
- Prize Money: €75,355.82
T-16: Min Woo Lee
- Prize Money: €75,355.82
T-21: Thomas Detry
- Prize Money: €61,769.47
T-21: Lucas Herbert
- Prize Money: €61,769.47
T-21: Garrick Higgo
- Prize Money: €61,769.47
T-21: Jason Scrivener
- Prize Money: €61,769.47
T-21: Johannes Veerman
- Prize Money: €61,769.47
T-21: Jeff Winther
- Prize Money: €61,769.47
T-27: Abraham Ancer
- Prize Money: €51,939.17
T-27: Laurie Canter
- Prize Money: €51,939.17
T-27: Tommy Fleetwood
- Prize Money: €51,939.17
T-27: Rasmus Hojgaard
- Prize Money: €51,939.17
T-27: Joakim Lagergren
- Prize Money: €51,939.17
T-32: Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Prize Money: €44,016.25
T-32: Billy Horschel
- Prize Money: €44,016.25
T-32: Martin Kaymer
- Prize Money: €44,016.25
T-32: Adrian Meronk
- Prize Money: €44,016.25
T-32: Patrick Reed
- Prize Money: €44,016.25
T-37: Guido Migliozzi
- Prize Money: €39,394.54
T-37: Will Zalatoris
- Prize Money: €39,394.54
T-39: Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Prize Money: €34,772.84
T-39: Sean Crocker
- Prize Money: €34,772.84
T-39: Jamie Donaldson
- Prize Money: €34,772.84
T-39: Antoine Rozner
- Prize Money: €34,772.84v
T-39: Danny Willett
- Prize Money: €34,772.84
44: Maximilian Kieffer
- Prize Money: €30,811.37
45: Richard Bland
- Prize Money: €29,931.05
T-46: Francesco Laporta
- Prize Money: €28,610.56
T-46: Victor Perez
- Prize Money: €28,610.56
48: Masahiro Kawamura
- Prize Money: €27,290.07
49: Bernd Wiesberger
- Prize Money: €26,409.75
50: Justin Harding
- Prize Money: €25,969.59
51: James Morrison
- Prize Money: €25,529.42
52: Tapio Pulkkanen
- Prize Money: €25,089.26
WD: Calum Hill
- Prize Money: €24,649.10