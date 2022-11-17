What happened at the 2021 DP World Tour Championship? A look at the past winners

American golfer Collin Morikawa made an excellent trip to Dubai last year, claiming the 2021 DP World Championship in style and posting a bogey-free six-under 66.

He won the European Tour title by three shots, leaving behind Alexander Bjork. With his win, Collin took home €2,640,970 in prize money, and Alexander was awarded €776,886.81.

Collin Morikawa ( Image via PGA)

Collin Morikawa became the first American to win the European Tour. In a battle at Jumeriah Golf Estates, Morikawa snatched the championship from defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick, who ended up clinching the second spot with Alexander Bjork.

It is important to note that Collin Morikawa began his journey with 22 consecutive cuts on the PGA Tour, just behind Tiger Woods, who scored a 25-cut streak. Morikawa reached the top of the World Amateur Golf Rankings and spent three weeks in that position.

Collin has been playing professional golf since 2019 and has had six professional wins. He won two major championships, including the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2021 Open Championship. Collin has won five PGA Tour events and four European Tour events in his career.

2021 DP World Tour Championship Winners

Winner: Collin Morikawa

Prize Money: €2,640,975

T-1: Alexander Bjork

Prize Money: €776,886.81

T-2: Matt Fitzpatrick

Prize Money: €776,886.81

T-4: Nicolai Hojgaard

Prize Money: €314,716.19

T-4: Robert Maclntyre

Prize Money: €314,716.19

T-6: Dean Burmester

Prize Money: €199,246.89

T-6: Rory McIlroy

Prize Money: €199,246.89

T-6: Ian Poulter

Prize Money: €199,246.89

T-9: Adri Arnaus

Prize Money: €110,554.15

T-9: Paul Case

Prize Money: €110,554.15

T-9: John Catlin

Prize Money: €110,554.15

T-9: Joachim B. Hansen

Prize Money: €110,554.15

T-9: Sam Horsfield

Prize Money: €110,554.15

T-9: Shane Lowry

Prize Money: €110,554.15

15: Thomas Pieters

Prize Money: €84,951.36

T-16: Marcus Armitage

Prize Money: €75,355.82

T-16: Grant Forrest

Prize Money: €75,355.82

T-16: Sergio Garcia

Prize Money: €75,355.82

T-16: Tyrrell Hatton

Prize Money: €75,355.82

T-16: Min Woo Lee

Prize Money: €75,355.82

T-21: Thomas Detry

Prize Money: €61,769.47

T-21: Lucas Herbert

Prize Money: €61,769.47

T-21: Garrick Higgo

Prize Money: €61,769.47

T-21: Jason Scrivener

Prize Money: €61,769.47

T-21: Johannes Veerman

Prize Money: €61,769.47

T-21: Jeff Winther

Prize Money: €61,769.47

T-27: Abraham Ancer

Prize Money: €51,939.17

T-27: Laurie Canter

Prize Money: €51,939.17

T-27: Tommy Fleetwood

Prize Money: €51,939.17

T-27: Rasmus Hojgaard

Prize Money: €51,939.17

T-27: Joakim Lagergren

Prize Money: €51,939.17

T-32: Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Prize Money: €44,016.25

T-32: Billy Horschel

Prize Money: €44,016.25

T-32: Martin Kaymer

Prize Money: €44,016.25

T-32: Adrian Meronk

Prize Money: €44,016.25

T-32: Patrick Reed

Prize Money: €44,016.25

T-37: Guido Migliozzi

Prize Money: €39,394.54

T-37: Will Zalatoris

Prize Money: €39,394.54

T-39: Rafa Cabrera Bello

Prize Money: €34,772.84

T-39: Sean Crocker

Prize Money: €34,772.84

T-39: Jamie Donaldson

Prize Money: €34,772.84

T-39: Antoine Rozner

Prize Money: €34,772.84v

T-39: Danny Willett

Prize Money: €34,772.84

44: Maximilian Kieffer

Prize Money: €30,811.37

45: Richard Bland

Prize Money: €29,931.05

T-46: Francesco Laporta

Prize Money: €28,610.56

T-46: Victor Perez

Prize Money: €28,610.56

48: Masahiro Kawamura

Prize Money: €27,290.07

49: Bernd Wiesberger

Prize Money: €26,409.75

50: Justin Harding

Prize Money: €25,969.59

51: James Morrison

Prize Money: €25,529.42

52: Tapio Pulkkanen

Prize Money: €25,089.26

WD: Calum Hill

Prize Money: €24,649.10

