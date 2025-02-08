What happened the last time Tiger Woods played the Genesis Invitational? Past finishes explored

Tiger Woods last appeared at the 2024 Genesis Invitational but withdrew midway due to flu-like symptoms. The golfer played the entire opening round and finished at 72. Following that, he went to play the second round at the Riviera Country Club but started feeling unwell through the Friday round.

The 15-time major winner also participated at the 2023 Genesis Invitational and finished at T45 with 1 under 283. He banked $59,560 from the tournament after firing 69 in the opening round with two birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. He scored 74 in the second round with two birdies and 67 in the third round with three birdies along with an eagle. He shot 73 in the last round with three birdies.

Tiger Woods skipped the tournament in 2022 and 2021 but played the 2020 edition to finish at T68 with a score of 11 over 295. Woods shot 69 in the first round with two birdies and one eagle on the first hole. Next, he fired 73 in the second round with three birdies. He scored 76 with two birdies and 77 with one birdie in the third and last rounds, respectively.

Tiger Woods recently confirmed that he'll return to the 2025 Genesis Invitational, which will be his first PGA Tour event this season. Woods has already participated in two TGL tournaments this year and won one of those against Boston Common Golf.

Tiger Woods explains reason behind moving the 2025 Genesis Invitational from Riviera Country Club to Torrey Pines

The Los Angeles wildfires took a toll on the people and the structures in various parts of California. As a result, the upcoming Genesis Invitational was moved to Torrey Pines for the 2025 edition. Tiger Woods explained the same, saying (via CBS Sports):

“There were so many different options out on the table, and we were trying to be understanding to all the victims that these fires have caused, has brought to them…The fact that we were able to, with the city of San Diego, were able to stay within Southern California, with respect to the difficulties in LA, I think it's important that we were able to stay in Southern California because everyone who was born and raised out in Southern Cal can all relate to the fires."

He continued:

“It's a difficult situation, and we want to be very sensitive to that. I think because we're in Southern California… I think we're going to be able to raise more money for all the losses that have incurred.”

The 2025 Genesis Invitational will take place next week from February 13 to 16 and boasts a purse of $20 million.

