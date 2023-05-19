What happens if a LIV Golfer wins PGA Championship 2023?

The 2023 PGA Championship has started at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. The Championship boasts a strong field of 156 of the world's best golfers. Amongst these are 18 LIV Golf players, who made the cut for the Championship.

Out of these, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and Dustin Johnson are in contention to possibly pick up the trophy on Sunday, May 21. What would it mean if a LIV Golfer won the PGA Championship?

Well, for starters, it would not be something out of the ordinary. Switching to a different series does not correlate with a golfer's decline in talent. This was seen very clearly at the 2023 Masters, where Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka finished T2 after a fantastic performance.

#PGAChamp That DJ collab of perfect tee shot x perfect approach. That DJ collab of perfect tee shot x perfect approach.#PGAChamp https://t.co/77Iqyo8NyN

A LIV Golfer winning the PGA Championship could possibly increase the credibility of the breakaway tour. It might end up driving more attention towards the LIV Series' 2023 events. The events might get an increase in viewership, especially if several LIV Golfers finish higher in the Championship.

The LIV Golf Series vs. PGA Tour situation has left the golf world in a split. After the defection, the LIV Golf players have been banned from the OWGR points. Winning the PGA Championship might be a call to reconsider this case and possibly start alloting points to golfers whose ranks have since plummeted.

How will LIV Golfers fare at the 2023 PGA Championship?

Needless to say, the small field of LIV Golfers is talented and more than capable of taking a win at the Championship. However, it will not be so easy considering that the course is not being kind to anyone. Few players have managed to keep at par and above after the first round.

World No.2 Scottie Scheffler and World No. 1 Jon Rahm are certain favorites to win this year. Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and Jordan Spieth too cannot be counted out. Surprise performances could also be expected out of rookie players, who might just shine on this tough course.

Regardless of the situation between the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf Series, this weekend will be an exciting one for golf fans around the world.

