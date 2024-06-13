What happens to the US Open’s $4.3 million winners' prize money if an amateur wins it?

The 2024 US Open is set to begin on June 13th and there is naturally a lot of anticipation around it. While the event will feature seasoned pros like Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler to name a few, it will also see amateur golfers like Gunnar Broin and Parker Bell compete.

However, amateur players aren't allowed to receive a cash prize. So in this case, who would win the $4.3 million reward if an amateur wins? The answer is the pro golfer who finishes second.

At the 2024 US Open, if an amateur takes the trophy after four rounds at Pinehurst No. 2, he will be awarded no cash prize. However, the $4.3 million that is supposed to be given to the player who finishes in first place will be given to the player who finishes second in such a circumstance.

This scenario once took place in 1930, the year which Bobby Jones won the US Open as an amateur. However, he went home without any money, and the winner's share was credited to MacDonald Smith, who walked home with $1000.

Exploring the pairings and tee-off time for Round 1 of the 2024 US Open

Along with being the third major of the season, this edition of the US Open is the tournament's 124th edition. Naturally, like every season, this time too several big names will compete to win the coveted prize. Here is a complete list of the pairings and tee-off time for Round 1 of the 2024 US Open:

Tee 1

6:45 AM: Michael McGowan, Carter Jenkins, Logan McAllister

6:56 AM: Frederik Kjettrup, Chris Petefish, Parker Bell (a)

7:07 AM: Omar Morales (a), Max Greyserman, Casey Jarvis

7:18 AM: Corey Conners, Stephan Jaeger, Emiliano Grillo

7:29 AM: Ryo Ishikawa, Francesco Molinari, Sergio Garcia

7:40 AM: Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka

7:51 AM: Rickie Fowler, Adam Hadwin, Phil Mickelson

8:02 AM: Min Woo Lee, Sahith Theegala, Nicolai Højgaard

8:13 AM: Si Woo Kim, Matthieu Pavon, Sungjae Im

8:24 AM: Nico Echavarria, Robert Rock, Neal Shipley (a)

8:35 AM: Takumi Kanaya, Stewart Hagestad (a), Mac Meissner

8:46 AM: Isaiah Salinda, Bryan Kim (a), Jim Herman

8:57 AM: Carson Schaake, Charlie Reiter, Colin Prater (a)

12:30 PM: Jason Scrivener, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Brendan Valdes (a)

12:41 PM: Santiago De la Fuente (a), Sam Bairstow, Eugenio Chacarra

12:52 PM: Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:03 PM: Jason Day, Harris English, Tom Kim

1:14 PM: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

1:25 PM: Brian Harman, Nick Dunlap, Wyndham Clark

1:36 PM: Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth

1:47 PM: Shane Lowry, Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer

1:58 PM: Akshay Bhatia, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen

2:09 PM: Brendon Todd, Taylor Pendrith, Alex Noren

2:20 PM: Thomas Detry, Brian Campbell, Jackson Buchanan (a)

2:31 PM: Taisei Shimuzu, Gunnar Broin (a), Maxwell Moldovan

2:42 PM: Sung Kang, Riki Kawamoto, John Chin

Tee 10

6:45 AM: Rico Hoey, Tom McKibbin, Matteo Manassero

6:56 AM: Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino, Seamus Power

7:07 AM: S.H. Kim, Justin Lower, Tim Widing

7:18 AM: Lucas Glover, Sam Burns, Cameron Smith

7:29 AM: Will Zalatoris, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tiger Woods

7:40 AM: Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Russell Henley

7:51 AM: Tony Finau, Ludvig Åberg, Dustin Johnson

8:02 AM: Justin Rose, Gary Woodland, Webb Simpson

8:13 AM: Daniel Berger, Ryan Fox, David Puig

8:24 AM: Byeong Hun An, Sam Bennett, Edoardo Molinari

8:35 AM: Austin Eckroat, Adrian Meronk, Cam Davis

8:46 AM: Aaron Rai, Davis Thompson, Zac Blair

8:57 AM: Willie Mack III, Richard Mansell, Ashton McCulloch (a)

12:30 PM: Greyson Sigg, Grant Forrest, Wells Williams (a)

12:41 PM: Chesson Hadley, Mark Hubbard, Adam Svensson

12:52 PM: Beau Hossler, Victor Perez, Adam Schenk

1:03 PM: Robert MacIntyre, Nick Taylor, Mackenzie Hughes

1:14 PM: Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Tom Hoge

1:25 PM: Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa

1:36 PM: Sepp Straka, Peter Malnati, J.T. Poston

1:47 PM: Gordon Sargent (a), Jake Knapp, Cameron Young

1:58 PM: Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott

2:09 PM: Ben Kohles, Denny McCarthy, Benjamin James (a)

2:20 PM: Frankie Capan III, Andrew Svoboda, Luke Clanton (a)

2:31 PM: Harry Higgs, Hiroshi Tai (a), Brandon Wu

2:42 PM: Joey Vrzich, Chris Naegel, Otto Black

The tee off times for Round 2 of the 2024 US Open will be updated after the conclusion of Round 1.