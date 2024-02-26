What is inside the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta winner Jake Knapp’s bag? WITB explored

Jake Knapp won his maiden PGA Tour event at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta on Sunday, February 25. He registered a two-stroke victory over Sami Valimaki to win the event.

Knapp played with Ping, TaylorMade and Srixon's golf equipment during the tournament. He used the Ping G425 LST (9 degrees) with the Project X HZRDUS T1100 green TX shaft driver and TaylorMade BRNR mini fairway wood at last week's Mexico Open.

Here is a list of the equipment Jake Knapp used to win the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta:

Driver

Specification: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees), Project X HZRDUS T1100 Green TX shaft

Fairway Woods

Specification: TaylorMade BRNR Mini (13.5 degrees), Project X HZRDUS T1100 Green TX shaft

Irons

Specification: Srixon ZU-85 (2), with Mitsubishi Tensei White shaft, PXG 0311 X GEN4 (4), 0211 ST (5-PW), with KBS C-Taper 130X shafts

Wedges

Specification: PXG Sugar Daddy II Milled (52 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (56 degrees) with KBS C-Taper 130X, (60 degrees), with Nippon Modus 125 WV shaft

Putter

Specification: TaylorMade Spider Tour DB

Ball

Specification: Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot

Grips

Specification: Golf Pride Tour Velvet (full swing) / SuperStroke Zenergy SGP 1.0 (putter)

Jake Knapp's performance at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta

Jake Knapp put forward an amazing performance at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta. He started the tournament on Thursday, February 22, by making five birdies along with a bogey to score 4-under 67 in the opening round.

Knapp teed it up on the 10th hole and carded two back-to-back birdies on the 14th and 15th holes. He made three birdies on the front nine and two birdies and one bogey on the back on Thursday.

In the second round of the tournament on Friday, he made four birdies on the front nine and three on the back to score 7-under 64. His bogey-free round on Thursday helped him to take the lead.

Jake Knapp fired 8-under 63 in the third round and extended his lead after 54 holes. He shot seven birdies on the front nine on Saturday (February 24) and four birdies, three bogeys on the back nine to score 63. This helped him establish a four-stroke lead over Sami Valimaki.

He entered the fourth round with a four-stroke lead and shot 71 on Sunday. Knapp finished with a score of 19-under and won the tournament by two strokes. Valimaki settled in second place with a score of under 17.

Stephan Jaeger played a round of 65 on Sunday and jumped 17 positions on the leaderboard to finish in a tie for third place with C.T. Pan and Justin Lower.

Last year's winner Tony Finau finished in a tie for 13th place in a tie with Alvaro Ortiz, Brandon Wu, Ben Silverman, Maverick McNealy and Henrik Norlander.