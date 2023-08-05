What is inside J.T. Poston’s bag at the 2023 Wyndham Championship? Golfer's WITB explored

J.T. Poston, the American golfer who won his first PGA Tour title at the Wyndham Championship in 2019, has made a name for himself on the tour. As Poston's career progresses, let's take a closer look at the clubs he currently carries, which have played a big influence in his recent success.

One of his career highlights occurred in 2019 when he secured his first PGA Tour title at the prestigious Wyndham Championship. He displayed exceptional skill, shooting a remarkable 62 in the final round and managing to remain bogey-free throughout the entire week. This faultless performance garnered him a massive following among fellow Tour professionals.

Another significant achievement for Poston came in 2022 when he emerged victorious in the John Deere Classic. His triumph was marked by outstanding consistency and composure as he led the tournament from start to finish. These accomplishments have solidified his position as a potential star in the world of golf, earning him admiration and respect from both peers and spectators alike.

Exploring WITB of the Golfer

J.T.Postom at the Wyndham Championship - Round One (Image via Getty)

Titleist TSR3 driver

J.T. Poston's bag has a new Titleist driver, the TSR3, which features adjustability via an adjustable weight in the back of the head. He uses it with 9.5 degrees of loft to get the most distance and accuracy off the tee.

Titleist TS2 is the fairway wood

Poston gets consistent performance and distance from his TS2 fairway wood. While testing the newer TSi2 fairway wood, he returned to the TS2 model, emphasizing its dependability in his bag.

Scotty Cameron GoLo 5 Black Tour Prototype Putter

J.T. Poston's go-to putter is the Scotty Cameron GoLo 5, a mid-mallet design that has been in his bag for both of his PGA Tour wins. Its steady greens performance has proven to be a crucial addition to his game.

Titleist Pro V1x golf ball

Poston uses the Titleist Pro V1x golf ball to match his excellent abilities. The Pro V1x is known for its improved distance and feel, and its reduced spinning qualities make it an excellent choice for professional play.

Titleist Vokey SM9 wedges

J.T Poston relies on the Titleist Vokey SM9 wedges to perform in the short game. He carries four wedges with lofts of 46, 50, 54, and 60 degrees, which will all assist him in navigating difficult approaches around the greens.

Golf fans are looking forward to seeing more spectacular performances from this young star as he continues to fine-tune his game and explore new avenues for advancement and innovation. Poston's talents and equipment will surely be put to the test in the 2023 Wyndham Championship as he attempts to add another incredible feat to his already stellar golfing career.