What is inside Rickie Fowler's bag at US Open 2023? Golfer’s WITB explored

As the golf world eagerly anticipates the US Open 2023, one question on fans' minds is, "What's inside Rickie Fowler's bag?"

Renowned for his distinctive style and impressive skill on the links, Rickie Fowler's equipment choice plays a crucial role in his performance. Let's delve into the contents of his bag. We'll provide an exclusive look at the clubs and gear he's relying on for this prestigious tournament at the Los Angeles Country Club.

123rd U.S. Open Championship - Round One

Rickie Fowler's driver and fairway woods

At the heart of Rickie Fowler's arsenal is the Cobra Aerojet LS driver, set at a loft of nine degrees and equipped with a Mitsubishi Diamana prototype 70 X shaft. This powerful combination enables him to achieve optimal distance and accuracy off the tee, a crucial aspect of his game.

Additionally, Rickie Fowler relies on two fairway woods. The first being the Cobra Aerojet LS (13.5 degrees) with an Aldila Tour Green Graphene TX shaft. The second is the Cobra King LTDx LS (17.5 degrees) with a UST Mamiya LINQ White 8 shaft. The clubs provide him with versatility and control when navigating challenging fairways, allowing him to attack pins with confidence.

The irons

Fowler's iron game is a testament to his precision and consistency. He trusts the Cobra King Forged Tour irons from four to PW, complemented by KBS Tour C-Taper shafts. This combination offers exceptional feel and control, allowing him to shape his shots with ease.

The forged construction of the irons enhances feedback, ensuring that Fowler can make the necessary adjustments on the fly. With these clubs in his hands, he possesses the tools to attack greens from a variety of lies, capitalizing on scoring opportunities throughout the tournament.

The wedges

Around the greens, Rickie Fowler's short game prowess is enhanced by the Cobra King MIM wedges. The wedges come in three different lofts: 54, 56, and 58 degrees. Equipped with KBS 610 shafts, the clubs provide the necessary spin and stopping power to execute delicate shots with precision. The innovative Metal Injection Molding (MIM) process utilized in their manufacturing ensures consistency and exceptional feel.

Fowler's wedge play is a crucial aspect of his game. With the clubs, he can confidently navigate the challenging bunkers and tight pin positions that the US Open presents.

The putter and ball

Rickie Fowler's putting stroke relies on the Odyssey Versa Jailbird putter. This trusted companion has been a staple in his bag, offering stability and alignment aid to improve his consistency on the greens. With the SuperStroke Tour 3.0 17-inch grip, he maintains a firm hold and precise control over his stroke.

As for the ball, Rickie Fowler opts for the TaylorMade TP5. This high-performance ball provides him with the ideal combination of distance, control, and feel. This makes it a perfect fit for his game at the US Open.

Rickie Fowler's bag at the US Open 2023 is a carefully curated collection of clubs. His gear is designed to maximize his performance on the challenging Los Angeles Country Club course. From the powerful Cobra Aerojet LS driver to the precise Cobra King Forged Tour irons and the versatile Cobra King MIM wedges, each club serves a specific purpose in his pursuit of success.

The Odyssey Versa Jailbird putter and the TaylorMade TP5 ball complete his setup. Fowler is armed and ready to tackle the demanding greens and fairways of this prestigious tournament. Golf enthusiasts around the world eagerly await the showcase of his skills and equipment in action.

