What is inside Zurich Classic winners Nick Hardy and Davis Riley's bags? Take a look

In the world of professional golf, choice of equipment plays a crucial role in a player's success. From the driver to the putter, each club is meticulously selected and tailored to the specific needs and preferences of the golfer. Nick Hardy and Davis Riley, winners of the 2023 Zurich Classic in New Orleans, are no exception. Let's take a closer look at what's inside their bags.

What's inside Nick Hardy's bag?

Driver: TaylorMade SIM2 Max (9 degrees)

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Titanium (15 degrees)

Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM2 Max Rescue (19 degrees)

Irons: TaylorMade P7MC (3-9)

Wedges: TaylorMade Hi-Toe Raw (48, 54 and 60 degrees)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider FCG

What's inside Davis Riley's bag?

Driver: Callaway Epic Max LS (9 degrees)

3-wood: Callaway Epic Max (15 degrees)

Hybrid: Callaway Apex (20 degrees)

Irons: Callaway X Forged CB (4-9)

Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5 (48, 54 and 60 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG 7

The purpose of each piece of golfing equipment and what Riley and Hardy use

Driver:

The driver is arguably the most important club in a golfer's bag, and both Hardy and Riley have opted for the latest models from their respective manufacturers. Hardy uses the TaylorMade SIM2 Max, which features a larger face and improved aerodynamics for faster ball speed and distance. Riley, on the other hand, has chosen the Callaway Epic Max LS, which boasts a lighter weight and adjustable weighting system for more forgiveness and customizability.

Fairway woods and hybrids

Fairway woods and hybrids are versatile clubs that can be used for a variety of shots, from long approach shots to tee shots on short par fours. Hardy has the TaylorMade SIM2 Titanium 3-wood and the SIM2 Max Rescue hybrid, while Riley carries the Callaway Epic Max 3-wood and the Apex hybrid. Both players have chosen clubs that are known for their distance and forgiveness, allowing them to attack the course with confidence.

Irons

The iron game is where golfers can really separate themselves from the competition, and both Hardy and Riley have chosen clubs that offer precision and control. Hardy uses the TaylorMade P7MC irons, which are designed for better players who demand workability and feel. Riley has opted for the Callaway X Forged CB irons, which have a classic blade shape and a soft feel for ultimate control.

Wedges:

Around the greens, wedges are essential for getting up and down and saving strokes. Hardy uses the TaylorMade Hi-Toe Raw wedges, which feature a unique high-toe design for increased spin and control on open-faced shots. Riley carries the Callaway Jaws MD5 wedges, which have a high spin rate and precise groove geometry for maximum spin and control.

Putter

The putter is the most personal club in a golfer's bag, and both Hardy and Riley have chosen putters that suit their individual styles. Hardy uses the TaylorMade Spider FCG, which has a high MOI (moment of inertia) for stability and forgiveness on off-center strikes. Riley has the Odyssey White Hot OG 7 putter, which has a classic blade shape and a soft feel for ultimate touch and control on the greens.

Overall, the equipment choices of Nick Hardy and Davis Riley reflect their individual playing styles and preferences. Both players have opted for clubs from the top manufacturers in the industry, with a focus on distance, precision, and control. With their winning bags in hand, they were able to conquer the challenges of the Zurich Classic and emerge as champions.

