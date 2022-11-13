What is Phil Mickelson's coffee diet? Daily diet and routine explored

Fitness is a vital ingredient in the success of sports stars, and it is undoubtedly very important for them to take care of their health. Phil Mickelson has his own formula to stay healthy even at 52.

Mickelson has looked remarkably fit recently and has performed well on the course as well. Fans have been speculating about his diet and were shocked to learn of the secret coffee recipe that keeps him healthy.

Phil Mickelson, popularly known as Lefty, says his secret mantra is his mixed coffee, made from Ethiopian Yirgacheffe coffee powder, cinnamon, coconut MCT oil, and almond milk.

Phil Mickelson (Image via Getty)

He is a huge coffee advocate, vocally promoting it on his social media. Phil explained that the coffee has helped him stay fit and in shape.

The American golfer, who dominated the greens for the entire mid-2000s, witnessed his performances constantly start deteriorating as he got older. Phil said:

"I wasn't playing well, and I wasn't feeling good about myself."

He also stated:

"I wasnt recovering from fast as I wanted to after the rounds, and I was feeling tired and not focused towards the end of the round. I felt that the first step in getting that back was getting in better shape and getting lighter, and I've noticed that I've recovered faster."

Coffee and fasting have been the prime elements of his major transformation.

Phil Mickelson's fat loss routine

Phil Mickelson has drooped quite a few pounds in the last few years to enhance his golf performance. The veteran golfer relied on fasting to lose weight.

Phil was so focused on his health that he went on fasting for six days at one point, and lost 15 pounds. His dedication and hard work are truly unmatched. Although he rarely gets time to do it often, the golfer still manages to fast.

Phil has a unique formula of 36 hours of fasting that he believes helps him reduce inflammation and gain speed on the ball.

He was not a fitness freak during the early days of his playing career; however, with time, Phil realized the importance of good health in games and was quick enough to change his diet and has been dutiful towards wellness.

Mickelson had devoted the last year to enhancing his physique and talked about the same in one of his Twitter videos.

Phil said:

"I haven't felt good about myself and the way I've been playing, and so I haven't done anything or wanted to be in public. The last ten days, I've done what I call a hard reset -- a chance to try to make things better."

He further added to his statement:

"I don't know if it's going to help me pay better or not, but I'm willing to do whatever it takes to try to get my best back."

According to several medical studies, intermittent fasting might improve the ability for aerobic exercise and decrease body weight. Performance consultants described fasting as common among athletes. It helps the body to get rid of toxicity and covet good stuff.

Poll : 0 votes