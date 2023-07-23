What is Jon Rahm’s career earnings as of July 2023? Golfer’s earnings and net worth explored

Jon Rahm has witnessed one of the most successful years of his career in 2023. He has won four tournaments since the beginning of 2023, including Masters.
The Spanish golfer has earned $71 million from his successful career as of July 2023, as reported by Spotrac.
Rahm won $15 million in 2023, the highest of his career. He has won $3.2 million in prize money after winning the Masters in April. His biggest check of the year came after he won the GenesisInvitationall Open and earned $3.6 million in prize money.
Here are the career earnings of Jon Ranm over the years:
2023
- Official earnings: $15,210,984
- Unofficial earnings: $112,500
- Total earnings: $15,323,484
2022
- Official earnings: $5,248,220
- Tour Championship Bonus: $715,000
- Total earnings: $11,963,220
2021
- Official earnings: $7,705,933
- Tour Championship Bonus: $5,000,000
- Total earnings: $16,705,933
2020
- Official earnings: $5,959,819
- Unofficial earnings: $400,000
- Tour Championship Bonus: $3,000,000
- Total earnings: $9,359,819
2019
- Official earnings: $4,990,110
- Unofficial earnings: $1,000,000
- Tour Championship Bonus: $682,500
- Total earnings: $6,672,610
2018
- Official earnings: $3,992,678
- Total earnings: $3,992,678
2017
- Official earnings: $6,123,248
- Unofficial earnings: $107,500
- Total earnings: $6,230,748
2016
- Official earnings: $1,004,035
- Total earnings: $1,004,035
Jon Rahm's PGA Tour earnings
Jon Rahm started the new year with a victory at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and earned $2.7 million in prize money. He then won American Express and took home a check of $1.4 million.
Here are Jon Rahm's PGA Tour earnings:
2022 THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
- Result: T4
- Prize money: $462,000.00
2022 Hero World Challenge
- Result: T8
- Prize money: $112,500.00
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions
- Result: 1
- Prize money: $2,700,000.00
2023 The American Express
- Result: 1
- Prize money: $1,440,000.00
2023 Farmers Insurance Open
- Result: T7
- Prize money: $282,750.00
2023 WM Phoenix Open
- Result: 3
- Prize money: $1,380,000.00
2023 The Genesis Invitational
- Result: 1
- Prize money: $3,600,000.00
2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Result: T39
- Prize money: $70,028.57
2023 THE PLAYERS Championship
- Result: W/D
2023 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
- Result: T31
- Prize money: $113,761.91
2023 Masters Tournament
- Result: 1
- Prize money: $3,240,000.00
2023 RBC Heritage
- Result: T15
- Prize money: $335,000.00
2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Result: 2
- Prize money: $839,300.00
2023 PGA Championship
- Result: T50
- Prize money: $37,625.00
2023 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Result: T16
- Prize money: $275,500.00
2023 U.S. Open
- Result: T10
- Prize money: $435,018.00
2023 Travelers Championship
- Result: Missed the CUT
Jon Rahm's Net Worth
Jon Rahm estimated net worth in 2023 is around $20 million. He has earned a decent amount from his golfing career and also from endorsements.
Rahm, who endorses brands, including Mercedes Benz, Rolex, Blue Yonder, and Callaway, earns around $5.5 million from endorsements. His annual salary is around $8.9 million.
Jon Rahm owned a fabulous four-bedroom house in Arizona which he sold for around $1.65 million in 2021. The Spanish golfer also has a luxurious car collection. He owns a Mercedes SLS AMG and a Mercedes Benz 2019 G63.