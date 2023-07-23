What is Jon Rahm’s career earnings as of July 2023? Golfer’s earnings and net worth explored

Jon Rahm has witnessed one of the most successful years of his career in 2023. He has won four tournaments since the beginning of 2023, including Masters.

The Spanish golfer has earned $71 million from his successful career as of July 2023, as reported by Spotrac.

Rahm won $15 million in 2023, the highest of his career. He has won $3.2 million in prize money after winning the Masters in April. His biggest check of the year came after he won the GenesisInvitationall Open and earned $3.6 million in prize money.

Here are the career earnings of Jon Ranm over the years:

2023

Official earnings: $15,210,984

Unofficial earnings: $112,500

Total earnings: $15,323,484

2022

Official earnings: $5,248,220

Tour Championship Bonus: $715,000

Total earnings: $11,963,220

2021

Official earnings: $7,705,933

Tour Championship Bonus: $5,000,000

Total earnings: $16,705,933

2020

Official earnings: $5,959,819

Unofficial earnings: $400,000

Tour Championship Bonus: $3,000,000

Total earnings: $9,359,819

2019

Official earnings: $4,990,110

Unofficial earnings: $1,000,000

Tour Championship Bonus: $682,500

Total earnings: $6,672,610

2018

Official earnings: $3,992,678

Total earnings: $3,992,678

2017

Official earnings: $6,123,248

Unofficial earnings: $107,500

Total earnings: $6,230,748

2016

Official earnings: $1,004,035

Total earnings: $1,004,035

Jon Rahm's PGA Tour earnings

Jon Rahm started the new year with a victory at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and earned $2.7 million in prize money. He then won American Express and took home a check of $1.4 million.

Here are Jon Rahm's PGA Tour earnings:

2022 THE CJ CUP in South Carolina

Result: T4

Prize money: $462,000.00

2022 Hero World Challenge

Result: T8

Prize money: $112,500.00

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Result: 1

Prize money: $2,700,000.00

2023 The American Express

Result: 1

Prize money: $1,440,000.00

2023 Farmers Insurance Open

Result: T7

Prize money: $282,750.00

2023 WM Phoenix Open

Result: 3

Prize money: $1,380,000.00

2023 The Genesis Invitational

Result: 1

Prize money: $3,600,000.00

2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Result: T39

Prize money: $70,028.57

2023 THE PLAYERS Championship

Result: W/D

2023 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

Result: T31

Prize money: $113,761.91

2023 Masters Tournament

Result: 1

Prize money: $3,240,000.00

2023 RBC Heritage

Result: T15

Prize money: $335,000.00

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta

Result: 2

Prize money: $839,300.00

2023 PGA Championship

Result: T50

Prize money: $37,625.00

2023 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Result: T16

Prize money: $275,500.00

2023 U.S. Open

Result: T10

Prize money: $435,018.00

2023 Travelers Championship

Result: Missed the CUT

Jon Rahm's Net Worth

Jon Rahm estimated net worth in 2023 is around $20 million. He has earned a decent amount from his golfing career and also from endorsements.

Rahm, who endorses brands, including Mercedes Benz, Rolex, Blue Yonder, and Callaway, earns around $5.5 million from endorsements. His annual salary is around $8.9 million.

Jon Rahm owned a fabulous four-bedroom house in Arizona which he sold for around $1.65 million in 2021. The Spanish golfer also has a luxurious car collection. He owns a Mercedes SLS AMG and a Mercedes Benz 2019 G63.