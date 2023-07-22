What is Jon Rahm’s current scorecard at the British Open 2023?

After finishing his historic third round at The Open Championship, Jon Rahm has a scorecard of 6-under 207. With a day's play remaining, Rahm is in T3, six strokes behind the leader and one shot behind second place.

Rahm played the first round at a 3-over 74, with four bogeys and one birdie. It was a round in which the Spaniard was not very accurate in his long game (57 percent driving accuracy) and missed too many putts under 20 feet (6, 4 of them under 10 feet).

The Open @TheOpen



A Hoylake record 63 on moving day. History for Jon Rahm.A Hoylake record 63 on moving day. pic.twitter.com/2BAvxiarFl

The second day was a notable improvement for John Ram, as he was able to finish at 1-under 70 (2-over 144 overall). On Friday, he managed four pars and three birdies, although again he was below his normal level of accuracy in the long game (50 percent driving accuracy).

However, his putter work was much improved. Of 20 putts under 20 feet attempted, he missed only three (85 percent accuracy). In addition, he showed the quality of his scrambling skills, hitting 87.5 percent of the shots faced in this situation (1 from the bunker and 7 in other positions).

The third round brought such a great improvement in Jon Rahm's game that the world number three broke the lowest score record of the Royal Liverpool Golf Club course. It was an 8-under 63 to set his overall score at 6-under 207.

Rahm kept his driving accuracy at 50 percent, but managed to increase the distance of his drives, with a drive average of 330 yards. He maintained his steady improvement with the putter (he missed only six of 24 putts overall and only three of 19 under 20 feet).

An always useful dose of good luck was also there for Rahm this time, as his ball never landed in a sand pot and only seven times went into the rough. As he himself said at the end of his performance, it was his "best round" on a "links golf course ever."

Jon Rahm's overall performance at The Open Championship

Overall, Jon Rahm has put in a solid performance during the first three rounds of The Open Championship. He is one of the names to watch during the decisive round.

The great success of Jon Rahm has been due to the effectiveness with his putter. He is 11th of the tournament in terms of strokes gained with his putting (4.42). The Spaniard faced 79 putts in the first 54 holes, managing to send in more than 68 percent (54).

Rahm has been better the closer the ball has been to the hole for the putt. He has made 90 percent of putts under 5 feet, 71 percent of those under 10 feet and 50 percent of those under 20 feet.

Another strength for Jon Rahm has been the long game. Although he has been around average in terms of driving accuracy (52 percent), he has maintained a range well above average. His drive average is 318 yards, 23 yards above the field average.