What is Justin Thomas' Ryder Cup record?

After missing his chance to play in the FedEx Cup playoffs, Justin Thomas is hoping for the possibility to play in the Ryder Cup. If not, the current season would be over for him.

Justin Thomas is out of the top six for the American team that will be playing in Italy in September. However, he is one of the players with a chance of being called up through one of the picks, either the captain's or vice-captains'.

Expand Tweet

Justin Thomas' Ryder Cup record reflects an excellent performance in these events. Thomas has participated in two editions (2018 and 2021), bagging a win in 2021.

In the 2018 Ryder Cup, Thomas had a remarkable performance despite it being his debut. In fact, he was the American player who contributed the most points to the team and also, along with Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson, the one who worked the most.

Thomas started the first day playing four-balls in the morning, teaming up with Spieth. They defeated Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton by one point. In the afternoon, he paired again with Spieth to face Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood in foursomes. The Americans lost that and every match that afternoon.

The second day went better for him. Again teaming with Spieth, Thomas defeated Ian Poulter and Jon Rahm in four-balls. It was the only U.S. victory that morning. On the afternoon of the second day, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth defeated the European pair of Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy 4 & 3 in foursomes.

Thomas was designated to start the final day for the Americans. His individual match was against Rory McIlroy, whom he defeated by one point. The final balance of the event for Thomas was five matches, four wins, one loss and four points contributed.

Justin Thomas at the 2021 Ryder Cup

Three years later (there was a postponement due to COVID-19), Justin Thomas received his second opportunity at the Ryder Cup. As in the previous edition, Thomas earned his place in his own right by finishing fifth in the American rankings.

On the first day of the event, Thomas and Jordan Spieth were defeated in foursomes by Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia in the morning. In the afternoon, the duo Thomas and Patrick Cantlay tied in four-balls with Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter.

Expand Tweet

On the second day, Thomas again teamed up with Spieth and faced Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger in foursomes. The Americans defeated the Europeans by two points. Thomas was given a rest in the afternoon.

On the singles day, Thomas faced Tyrrell Hatton, whom he defeated 4 & 3. In this way, he contributed with 2.5 points to the American victory in this edition.

Adding both participations of Thomas in the Ryder Cup, his records are nine matches played, six wins, one draw and two defeats, with 7.5 points contributed to his team.