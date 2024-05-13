What Majors has Rory McIlroy won? Exploring the star golfer’s records

Rory McIlroy was World No. 1 for 122 weeks in March 2022. Currently, the champion ranks No. 2 in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR). McIlroy has achieved 40 professional wins including 26 on the PGA Tour and 17 on the European Tour.

The golfer has won four Major championships till now: U.S Open in 2011; PGA Championship in 2012, 2014; The Open Championship in 2014.

McIlroy started playing professionally in 2007 and was the youngest player to earn $10 million on the PGA Tour in 2012. He has played in 248 events and earned $86,696,279 on the PGA Tour.

Rory McIlroy hitting ball at U.S. Open - Round One (Image via Getty)

Rory McIlroy claimed his first Major title in 2011 at the U.S. Open at Congressional in Bethesda, Maryland beating Jason Day by eight strokes. His second Major win came in the 2012 PGA Championship at the Ocean Course where he led the tournament after 54 holes and finished eight strokes ahead of David Lynn.

In 2014, Rory McIlroy won two Majors; the PGA Championship and The Open Championship. At The Open Championship in Merseyside, England, Mcllroy kicked off with a bogey-free to lead the tournament and beat Sergio Garcia in the last round to claim his third Major. In the 2014 PGA Championship, he won by one stroke over Phil Mickelson with a final round score of 68 to claim his fourth Major.

Rory McIlroy heads to Valhalla after his victory at the Wells Fargo Championship

Rory Mcllroy enters the PGA Championship 2024 at Valhalla on the back of two wins in his previous two starts. Talking about Valhalla, Mcllroy said (via pgatour.com):

“Just need to try to replicate whatever I did in 2014, just try to do that all over again, Yeah, I'm feeling really good with my game.

“I need to stay in my own little world next week and not get too far ahead of myself, but if you can step on to the first tee at Valhalla on Thursday and feel as good about my game as I did today, I think I'll have a good chance.”

Rory Mcllroy won four Majors by the age of 25, an accomplishment he shares with Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus. He set many records one of which is the US Open aggregate of 268 after playing 72 holes.