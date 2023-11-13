What is Max Homa's OWGR? Exploring the American star golfer’s world ranking

Max Homa won the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club in South Africa on Sunday, November 12. It was his third win of the season (two on the PGA Tour) and the first of his career on the DP World Tour.

The victory in the "African Major" gave Homa 19.43797 points for the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), which puts him in seventh place. He moved up one place from last week.

Homa has been steadily climbing the OWGR throughout the season. He started the season ranked 22nd, but quickly moved into the top 20 after winning his first event of the year (the 2022 Fortinet Championship).

His OWGR ranking received another boost when he won the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open in January. He scored his highest point total of the year (47.06335) and made it into the top 15 (13th).

It didn't take long for Max Homa to break into the top 10. His second place in the Genesis Invitational gave him 40.31926 points, enough to move up to eighth place.

Homa then had three more good finishes in the Arnold Palmer Invitational (T14), The Players Championship (T6) and the World Golf Championship Dell Technologies Match Play (T9). These results led to his highest career position in the OWGR (fifth).

Max Homa in the world rankings during the second half of the season

Fifth place in the world rankings did not last long for Max Homa, as after his T43 at The Masters, he dropped to seventh place. However, he did not leave the top 10 for the rest of the season.

In fact, Homa has moved between sixth and ninth from April to date. He has not had any massive point scoring finishes, but his performances have been extremely consistent.

After The Masters, Homa has played in 14 OWGR point-earning events. He has only failed to score in three of them (RBC Heritage, U.S. Open and Travelers Championship).

His highest points total for the period (in addition to the points he earned by winning the Nedbank Golf Challenge) came after his first career top-10 finish in a major. He recorded a T10 finish at this year's The Open, which earned him 13.0000 points for the OWGR.

Overall, Max Homa played in 25 tournaments during the PGA Tour season, making 21 cuts. He won two events and had 11 other top-10 finishes.

During the season, he also played in other events that didn't count towards the OWGR, recording good results. These tournaments included the Presidents Cup, the QBE Shootout and the Ryder Cup.