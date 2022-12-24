“What Messi does with the ball, it’s stupid” – Tiger Woods considers Lionel Messi the GOAT

Last Sunday was a dream come true for Lionel Messi. After multiple tries and multiple disappointments, the legend finally succeeded in completing his trophy cabinet. With a win in the pentaly shootout over France, Messi ended an almost four-decade drought for Argentina at the World Cup.

Lionel Messi won the Golden Ball with 7 goals and 3 assists, leading his team to glory. In the final, he scored two goals.

Golf legend Tiger Woods was also in praise of the football magician, claiming that Messi is the best there has been, better than legends like Pele and Maradona. He said that what Messi does with football is "stupid' and he makes the goalkeepers look bad.

Woods said:

"He's the greatest soccer player I've ever seen. You say Pele, Maradona, but I just still think that what Messi does with the ball - it's stupid! It's stuck to his foot, what he makes people miss, and I mean that left foot of his is. It's made many goalkeepers look bad."

Lionel Messi: GOAT of Football?

Messi completed his trophy cabinet with the World Cup Trophy

Tiger Woods and Lionel Messi are two of the greatest names of the contemporary era and arguably the greatest ever in their respective sports. While Woods has had 82 PGA Tour titles, the joint-most by any professional, Messi has multiple Ballon d'Ors. Messi only needed the World Cup, which he eventually won. In the final too, he scored two goals. There is nothing left for either to achieve.

Messi has won 42 official trophies in his career, the second-most on the list of most team trophies won. Messi has appeared in more than 1,000 matches. Messi has the highest goals in both single season(82) and year(91) . He also has the most goals (34) and assists (15) in the official finals.

For Barcelona alone, Lionel has won 35 trophies. He holds the record for most goals and assists in La Liga, most goals in a single season for La Liga (50 in 2011-2012) and most assists (21 in 2019-2020).

For Argentina, Mess has a record for most appearances and goals. He has featured in five editions of the World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022), – and six Copa América ( 2007, 2011, 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2021).

Messi has won the Golden Ball seven times (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021), six Golden Boots (2010, 2012, 2013, 2017, 2018, 2019), six times FIFA World's Best Player (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019) and three times UEFA Best Player (2009, 2011 and 2015).

Tiger Woods health update

Tiger Woods is still recovering from injury

Tiger is still recovering from plantar fasciitis, which he sustained after a right foot injury due to a car accident last year.

Woods played in the PNC Championship and Capital One's The Match earlier this month. Both events are not PGA Official Tournaments, which is why he decided to participate.

He and Charlie finished T-8 unlike last year where they were runners-up. Woods is scheduled to play in the 2023 Masters in April at Augusta National.

