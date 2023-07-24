What is the next tournament Open Champion Brian Harman is scheduled to compete in?

As Brian Harman celebrates his stunning victory at The Open Championship, the golfing world is waiting for his next move as he continues to impress fans with his exceptional game. Harman's Ryder Cup ambitions have skyrocketed, following his outstanding performance at Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson's hearty hug and genuine smile further added to the significance of Harman's triumph. With the season's final major officially in the books, attention turns to the Ryder Cup, and Harman's probable debut in the famous event is well-deserved.

“He is a very formidable competitor, number one. Number two, hey, what does Brian Harman do really well? Well, he does everything quite well,” Johnson said, via PGA Tour.

Brian Harman and Zach Johnson at the Sony Open, Hawaii (Image via Getty)

According to Johnson, Harman possesses a tremendous competitive mentality, excelling in different parts of the game. His versatility and well-rounded skills make him a viable Ryder Cup prospect. The American selection for the competition is still being finalized, but Harman's performance has surely peaked the team's interest.

The Open Champion Brian Harman's ticket to Rome

With less than a month until the top six spots on the United States Ryder Cup team are decided, Harman's name is almost certainly going to be on the team. His victory at The Open Championship propelled him to No. 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking, cementing his credentials for the team.

Harman, who was previously rated 26th in the Ryder Cup standings, is expected to move up the rankings as a result of his superb performance, guaranteeing his place as a vital player in the next event. His fondness for the format bodes well for the Ryder Cup, where the pressure and intensity of one-on-one matches can bring out his finest performance.

While the Ryder Cup remains the main focus, Harman's tournament schedule outside of the event is also gaining attention. While the golfing world awaits official announcements, it is expected that he will compete in a variety of tournaments to capitalize on his present form and momentum.

Harman will surely be improving his talents and preparing for the Ryder Cup, with his sights set on the famous event. Golf fans can't wait to see Brian Harman's continuous journey on the course as the hype for the Ryder Cup and beyond grows. Fans can expect more exciting performances from this newly minted Open Champion as he prepares for his upcoming challenges.