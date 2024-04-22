What is PGA Championship 2024 eligibility criteria? Everything we know so far

The PGA Championship, the second major of the 2024 world men's golf season, is scheduled for May 16-19 at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. Since its inception in 1916, the tournament has undergone numerous changes. Presently, there are 13 eligibility criteria for participation.

Expand Tweet

These are the qualifying requirements for the event (via PGA of America's official website):

All former winners of the PGA Championship Winners of the last five Masters (2020-24) Winners of the last five U.S. Opens (2019-23) Winners of the last five Open Championships (2018-23). [Note: Canceled in 2020] Winners of the last three THE PLAYERS Championships (2022-24) The top three on the OWGR’s International Federation Ranking List. Winner of 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship The top 15 finishers and ties from the 2023 edition The top 20 finishers from the 2024 PGA Professional Championship. The top 70 players who are eligible and have earned the most points from one edition of the event to another. Playing members of the last named U.S. and European Ryder Cup teams (2023), provided they remain in the top 100 on the Official World Golf Rankings. Winners of PGA TOUR co-sponsored or approved tournaments whose victories are considered official, from one PGA Championship to another. If necessary to complete the field, those players beyond the top 70 players who are eligible and who have earned the most PGA Championship points in order of their position on such a list. NOTE: The PGA Championship points list is based on Official Money earned in PGA TOUR events within the defined period

A look at the field of the 2024 PGA Championship

The field of the second major of the season is still far from being set, however, there is a large group of players who have already secured their place. This group includes legendary figures of world golf, such as Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and John Daly, all former champions.

Current golf stars such as Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm are qualified to tee off at Valhalla next May. Both the Spaniard and the American meet several of the eligibility criteria.

The same goes for other equally relevant players such as Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa. Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman, winners of the US Open and The Open Championship in 2023, will also play in Louisville.

The protagonist of one of the 'Cinderella Stories' of the 2023 edition of the event, Michael Block, will play again in 2024, thanks to finishing in the Top 15 a year ago.

Among the rising stars of world golf who will play in Valhalla are Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala and Akshay Bhatia, as all three won PGA Tour tournaments in the period between editions of the event.