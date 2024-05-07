What is PGA Works Collegiate Championship?

The PGA Works Collegiate Championship is a 54-hole stroke play tournament with five collegiate divisions - Mens Division I, Mens Division II, Womens Division, Mens Individual Division and Womens Individual Division. There are 202 players playing the 2024 edition of the PGA Works Collegiate Championship with 30 teams and 52 players in the individual division.
The PGA Works Colligiate Championship aims to showcase the best collegiate golf programs of Minority Serving Institutions (MSI) in the country. The MSI program must be a NCAA Division I or II program.
The tournament gives priority to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominatly Black Institutions (PBIs) in the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, and SIAC conferences. Hispanic Serving Institutions and PBIs must be ranked withing 15% of the top ranked HBCUs to qualify for the tournament.
All eligible student-athletes of a Division I, Division II, Division III, NAIA and NJCAA program can play the Individual Division of the PGA Works Collegiate Championship provided they are on the roster of the current academic year.
Individual Division players must be of African American, Alaska Native, American Indian, Asian, Hispanic, Latinx, Middle Eastern, Native Hawaiian, North African or other Pacific Islander origin.
2024 PGA Works Collegiate Championship Field
The 2024 PGA Works Colligiate Championship is underway at TPC Sawgrass. The tournament started on May 6 and will end on May 8.
The field for the 2024 PGA Works Colligiate Championship is:
Men’s DI Teams
- Alabama A&M University
- Alabama State University
- Chicago State University
- Florida A&M University
- North Carolina A&T State University
- North Carolina Central University
- Prairie View A&M University
- Tennessee State University
- Texas Southern University
Men’s DII Teams
- Bluefield State University
- Chaminade University of Honolulu
- Johnson C. Smith University
- Kentucky State University
- Lincoln University of Missouri
- Savannah State University
- Virginia State University
- Winston-Salem State University
Women’s Teams
- Alabama State University
- Bethune-Cookman University
- Delaware State University
- Howard University
- Lincoln University of Missouri
- North Carolina A&T State University
- North Carolina Central University
- Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi
- Texas A&M University - Kingsville
- Western New Mexico University
Men’s Individual Division
- Sparky Ariyachatvakin - University of Delaware
- Damil Ataullah - Talladega College
- Simon Burgos - University of Lynchburg
- Pablo Colin Jaime - Morningside University
- Felipe Gomez - Barry University
- David Harrison - University of Texas at San Antonio
- Ebitimi Ifidi - University of Idaho (PGM)
- Kai Iguchi - Utah Valley University
- Marlon Jones - San Jose State University
- Steve Kibare - Dalton State College
- Gwangwook (Kyle) Kim - University of Nevada, Las Vegas (PGM)
- Yuqi Liu - University of Michigan
- Trevor Lopez - University of Connecticut
- Xing Luo - University of North Alabama
- Theodoros Michael - Keiser University
- Kentaro Nanayama - Purdue University
- Sena Ono - University of Nevada, Las Vegas (PGM)
- Nikolas Pitiris - New Mexico State University (PGM)
- Vijay Powell - George Mason University
- Atirath Deb Roy - University of Nebraska - Lincoln (PGM)
- Bhavneet Sohal - Oakland University
- Yilin Sun - Purdue University
- Aidan Thomas - New Mexico State University
- Matthew Vital - Temple University
- Aryan Vuradi - George Mason University
- Rashon Williams - Southern Utah University
- Egor Zubov - University of Delaware
Women’s Individual Division
- Emily Brubaker - University of Lynchburg
- Shelly Chen - University of North Carolina at Charlotte
- Una Chou - University of British Columbia
- Ta’Dashia Flowers - Mississippi University for Women
- Allycia Gan - University of North Alabama
- Ashley Goh - Central Michigan University
- Ozlyan Juarez - Angelo State University
- Ella Levy - University of North Carolina at Wilmington
- Emily Li - University of British Columbia
- Mohea Mansbendel - Keiser University
- Mackenzie McCormack - Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
- Alyssa Mercado - Troy University
- Ashley Michel - Paine College
- Kaiyuree Moodley - University of North Carolina at Charlotte
- Jessica Ng - University of British Columbia
- Jahnavi Prakhya - University of North Alabama
- Madison Rincon - University of Montevallo
- Helena Rios Cimental - Paine College
- Manya Saini - Troy University
- Sadanun Sitanonth - Eastern Kentucky University
- Sonja Tang - University of Oregon
- Brooklyn Verdugo - Union University
- Sonya Weerasinghe - University of Louisiana Monroe
- Jasmine Yang - Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University