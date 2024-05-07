What is PGA Works Collegiate Championship?

The PGA Works Collegiate Championship is a 54-hole stroke play tournament with five collegiate divisions - Mens Division I, Mens Division II, Womens Division, Mens Individual Division and Womens Individual Division. There are 202 players playing the 2024 edition of the PGA Works Collegiate Championship with 30 teams and 52 players in the individual division.

The PGA Works Colligiate Championship aims to showcase the best collegiate golf programs of Minority Serving Institutions (MSI) in the country. The MSI program must be a NCAA Division I or II program.

The tournament gives priority to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominatly Black Institutions (PBIs) in the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, and SIAC conferences. Hispanic Serving Institutions and PBIs must be ranked withing 15% of the top ranked HBCUs to qualify for the tournament.

All eligible student-athletes of a Division I, Division II, Division III, NAIA and NJCAA program can play the Individual Division of the PGA Works Collegiate Championship provided they are on the roster of the current academic year.

Individual Division players must be of African American, Alaska Native, American Indian, Asian, Hispanic, Latinx, Middle Eastern, Native Hawaiian, North African or other Pacific Islander origin.

2024 PGA Works Collegiate Championship Field

The 2024 PGA Works Colligiate Championship is underway at TPC Sawgrass. The tournament started on May 6 and will end on May 8.

The field for the 2024 PGA Works Colligiate Championship is:

Men’s DI Teams

Alabama A&M University

Alabama State University

Chicago State University

Florida A&M University

North Carolina A&T State University

North Carolina Central University

Prairie View A&M University

Tennessee State University

Texas Southern University

Men’s DII Teams

Bluefield State University

Chaminade University of Honolulu

Johnson C. Smith University

Kentucky State University

Lincoln University of Missouri

Savannah State University

Virginia State University

Winston-Salem State University

Women’s Teams

Alabama State University

Bethune-Cookman University

Delaware State University

Howard University

Lincoln University of Missouri

North Carolina A&T State University

North Carolina Central University

Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi

Texas A&M University - Kingsville

Western New Mexico University

Men’s Individual Division

Sparky Ariyachatvakin - University of Delaware

Damil Ataullah - Talladega College

Simon Burgos - University of Lynchburg

Pablo Colin Jaime - Morningside University

Felipe Gomez - Barry University

David Harrison - University of Texas at San Antonio

Ebitimi Ifidi - University of Idaho (PGM)

Kai Iguchi - Utah Valley University

Marlon Jones - San Jose State University

Steve Kibare - Dalton State College

Gwangwook (Kyle) Kim - University of Nevada, Las Vegas (PGM)

Yuqi Liu - University of Michigan

Trevor Lopez - University of Connecticut

Xing Luo - University of North Alabama

Theodoros Michael - Keiser University

Kentaro Nanayama - Purdue University

Sena Ono - University of Nevada, Las Vegas (PGM)

Nikolas Pitiris - New Mexico State University (PGM)

Vijay Powell - George Mason University

Atirath Deb Roy - University of Nebraska - Lincoln (PGM)

Bhavneet Sohal - Oakland University

Yilin Sun - Purdue University

Aidan Thomas - New Mexico State University

Matthew Vital - Temple University

Aryan Vuradi - George Mason University

Rashon Williams - Southern Utah University

Egor Zubov - University of Delaware

Women’s Individual Division

Emily Brubaker - University of Lynchburg

Shelly Chen - University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Una Chou - University of British Columbia

Ta’Dashia Flowers - Mississippi University for Women

Allycia Gan - University of North Alabama

Ashley Goh - Central Michigan University

Ozlyan Juarez - Angelo State University

Ella Levy - University of North Carolina at Wilmington

Emily Li - University of British Columbia

Mohea Mansbendel - Keiser University

Mackenzie McCormack - Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Alyssa Mercado - Troy University

Ashley Michel - Paine College

Kaiyuree Moodley - University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Jessica Ng - University of British Columbia

Jahnavi Prakhya - University of North Alabama

Madison Rincon - University of Montevallo

Helena Rios Cimental - Paine College

Manya Saini - Troy University

Sadanun Sitanonth - Eastern Kentucky University

Sonja Tang - University of Oregon

Brooklyn Verdugo - Union University

Sonya Weerasinghe - University of Louisiana Monroe

Jasmine Yang - Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

