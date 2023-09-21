What does ‘pin high’ mean in golf?

In golf, the term "pin high" holds significance as it directly relates to a player's skill and precision on the course.

The "pin" refers to the flagstick, which is typically positioned at the center of the green and marks the hole's location. The ultimate objective for golfers is to complete each hole by getting their ball into the hole in as few strokes as possible. Achieving this goal involves hitting the ball accurately and controlling its distance.

Being "pin high" means that a golfer's ball has landed on the green and rests far from the hole, approximately where the flagstick (pin) is located. In simpler terms, if the flagstick is at the back of the green, a shot that finishes "pin high" will also be at the back of the green.

These shots require a combination of precise distance control, club selection, and shot execution. Factors like wind, slope, and the firmness of the greens can all influence where a shot lands. Golfers often rely on yardage markers, rangefinders, and their own game knowledge to judge the appropriate club and swing.

What is the significance of “Pin High”?

Viktor Hovland, of Norway, lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the Tour Championship (Image via Getty)

Golfers aim to be "pin high" because it is strategically advantageous. When a golfer's ball finishes "pin high", it typically leaves them with a putt on the same plane as the hole. This is essential for accuracy, as putts that break significantly from side to side are more challenging to make.

Golfers can better judge the speed and line of their putts when putting uphill or downhill rather than facing sidehill putts requiring more complicated calculations.

Shots that are not pin high may leave golfers with challenging chip shots or bunker shots if they miss the green. These shots are generally riskier and less predictable than putts. Professional and amateur golfers alike recognize that consistently landing these shots leads to better scores. It allows golfers to convert more pars and birdies instead of scrambling for pars or facing challenging recovery shots.